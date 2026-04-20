China, Japan draw GLP-1 investments as India remains low-value market

Global pharmaceutical companies are accelerating investments in China and Japan to secure supply chains for GLP-1 therapies, even as India’s large diabetic population positions it as a key long-term market but not yet a high-value one.

The divergence highlights a structural reality in Asia’s metabolic drug market: while India offers scale—with over 100 million diabetics—the commercial opportunity remains limited by affordability and low penetration of premium therapies. In contrast, China and Japan combine sizeable patient pools with stronger pricing power, faster adoption of innovative drugs, and more developed reimbursement systems.

India’s GLP-1 market is currently estimated at around ₹1,000 crore, according to BNP Paribas research, underscoring its early-stage nature despite the large disease burden. Adoption has so far been concentrated in metro cities, with high therapy costs limiting wider uptake. Even with recent price erosion following the patent expiry of semaglutide, GLP-1 drugs remain significantly more expensive than conventional diabetes treatments.

Monthly therapy costs for innovator brands were earlier in the range of about ₹8,800–16,400, though the entry of generics has brought prices down sharply to roughly ₹1,300–4,500 per month, depending on the brand and dosage.

Data from market research firm Pharmarack shows that GLP-1 therapies are beginning to reshape India’s anti-diabetic segment, contributing to value growth through premiumisation and therapy switching. However, this shift is gradual and driven by specialty adoption rather than mass-market expansion.

In contrast, China—home to an estimated 140 million diabetics—and Japan, with around 11 million patients, represent more lucrative markets. These estimates are based on International Diabetes Federation data. China’s diabetes drug market is valued at roughly $15–20 billion, while Japan remains among the highest per-patient-spend markets globally, according to industry estimates.

This imbalance between patient volume and market value is driving investment decisions. According to GlobalData, a UK-based pharma and healthcare analytics firm, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly building geographically segmented manufacturing networks to serve high-value markets, manage policy pressures, and mitigate supply chain risks.

Eli Lilly is at the forefront of this shift. The company plans to invest $3 billion in China over the next decade to localise manufacturing of oral solid-dose medicines, including its GLP-1 candidate orforglipron, according to GlobalData and company disclosures. It is also investing 20 billion yen to expand its facility in Japan, adding production and warehousing capacity by 2028. The company has additionally stockpiled about $1.5 billion worth of orforglipron inventory ahead of a broader rollout, reflecting efforts to avoid supply shortages.

Similarly, Novo Nordisk is expanding production capacity for GLP-1 therapies globally, including tablet-form semaglutide for markets outside the US, as per company press releases and GlobalData analysis.

GlobalData notes that geopolitical disruptions, particularly in the West Asia, are reinforcing this localisation trend. Instability along key logistics routes connecting Asia, Europe and the Gulf has increased risks for temperature-sensitive drugs and critical raw material supplies, prompting companies to diversify manufacturing footprints and build strategic inventories.

In India, however, the strategy remains focused on improving access rather than scaling manufacturing. Novo Nordisk’s India leadership has emphasised affordability measures, including price cuts and local partnerships, in company statements. Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director of Novo Nordisk India, said India’s obesity burden exceeds 250 million people, and the company is focused on ensuring “easy access and increased affordability” for its GLP-1 therapies. “Our recent proactive price cuts are a testimony to this commitment. Today, we offer a comprehensive GLP-1 portfolio across oral and injectable formulations at India-specific pricing,” he said, adding that the company has also forged local partnerships to expand reach.

Eli Lilly has highlighted its broader global manufacturing investments—over $55 billion since 2020—through official disclosures, but has not announced dedicated GLP-1 production capacity in India.

A spokesperson for Eli Lilly told Business Standard the company’s $1 billion investment in Hyderabad, announced in 2025, is aimed at expanding contract manufacturing capabilities and setting up a manufacturing and quality technical hub, and is “not specific to a single medicine or class of medicines”. The company added that it does not disclose details of its global supply chain and has no further updates on India manufacturing plans, but will continue to explore opportunities aligned with its broader growth strategy.

Meanwhile, the entry of domestic players following semaglutide’s patent expiry is expected to intensify competition.

Multiple Indian companies have launched lower-priced versions, triggering discounts of up to 50–90 per cent compared to innovator products, according to BNP Paribas research. Analysts expect this to expand access over time, though near-term gains may be limited by low awareness and distribution challenges beyond major cities.

Most Indian drugmakers, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, are manufacturing finished GLP-1 formulations such as semaglutide domestically following regulatory approvals, though supply chains remain partly global with limited disclosure around sourcing of key ingredients and delivery devices.

The result is a bifurcated growth path for GLP-1 therapies in Asia.

China and Japan are emerging as high-value hubs attracting capital and capacity, while India remains a high-potential but price-sensitive market where growth will depend on improving affordability, insurance coverage and long-term adoption of advanced therapies.

For now, global drugmakers appear to be aligning investments with where revenues—not just patients—are most concentrated.