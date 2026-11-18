Chinese steel imports remain a threat to India's domestic steel industry, Tata ​Steel's chief executive officer T V ​Narendran said on Wednesday, adding that the industry ‌was in ongoing talks with the government over measures to protect local producers.

"We should make sure that Indian industry which is investing significant capital in building capacity, should not be unfairly impacted," Narendran told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

India's steel ministry is unlikely ‌to seek fresh curbs on cheap imports in the near term, Reuters reported in October, even as domestic steelmakers pushed for stronger protection. China accounted for nearly a third of India's finished steel imports in the first half of ​the fiscal year.

The cost of iron ore was rising in ‌India, while Tata Steel continued to source most of its coking coal imports from ​Australia ‌and a smaller portion from Indonesia, Narendran said.

The ‌company has no plans to invest in overseas coking coal mines, he added.

Separately, Narendran ‌said Tata ​Steel had ​sought financial assistance from the Dutch government, with discussions still underway.