Chouhan finds functional gaps at ICAR's grape research institute in Pune

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan found negligence, disorder and mismanagement today during a surprise inspection at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)’s Pune-based National Research Centre for Grapes.

According to senior officials, Chouhan expressed strong displeasure during the surprise inspection over poor nursery performance, slow progress in the clean plant programme, and inadequate development of commercially viable grape varieties for farmers.

Maharashtra accounts for almost 80 per cent of India’s grape production. The National Research Centre for Grapes was established in 1997 to conduct strategic and applied research on grape production and productivity, transfer technology, and build stakeholder capacity for enhanced and sustained grape production.

Officials said the inspection revealed several operational shortcomings, drawing sharp criticism from the minister, who warned that complacency in institutions working for farmers would no longer be tolerated.

“The challenges facing grape growers today are serious, and problems such as climate change, excessive rainfall, and repeated virus attacks are damaging crops. Institutions meant to support farmers must deliver results on the ground,” Chouhan said during the review meeting.

He sought an explanation from the institute’s top management regarding why farmers were increasingly turning to private nurseries for planting material instead of relying on the institute’s facilities.

Officials said farmers who interacted with the minister complained that the institute was not providing adequate field-level guidance and that several grape varieties developed by the centre had failed to gain acceptance among growers.

They also flagged concerns over the declining reliability of government-supported nurseries, forcing many farmers to depend on private suppliers for quality planting material.

Chouhan reiterated that farmer welfare would remain the government’s top priority and warned that institutions failing to fulfil their responsibilities would be held accountable.