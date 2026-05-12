CII elects Tata Chemicals chief R Mukundan as president for 2026-27

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday elected Tata Chemicals Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer R Mukundan as its president for 2026-27. Mukundan succeeded Rajiv Memani after the newly constituted National Council of CII elected new office-bearers for 2026-27.

CII elected Dr Suchitra K Ella, co-founder and managing director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, as president-designate and Shashwat Goenka, vice-chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, as vice-president for 2026-27.

Mukundan joined the Tata Administrative Service in 1990 after completing an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. He has worked across the chemical, automotive, and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group for more than 30 years.

Mukundan is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and Harvard Business School. XIM University, Bhubaneswar, awarded him an honorary doctorate in business administration. He also served as CII president-designate in 2025-26 and chaired CII western region in 2013-14.

Ella co-founded Bharat Biotech in 1996. In the past decade, she co-founded companies in veterinary sciences, agri-biotechnology parks, food processing, pre-clinical toxicology, and research. The government awarded Ella the Padma Bhushan in 2022. She also served as chairperson of CII southern region in 2022-23 and founded CII’s Indian Women’s Network.

Goenka studied at St Xavier’s Collegiate, Kolkata, and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. The World Economic Forum named him a Young Global Leader in 2024. He also served as chairman of the CII Eastern Regional Council and as honorary consul of Finland in Kolkata.