Coal demand rises in India as West Asia crisis disrupts gas supply

NITI Aayog, in its report released in February this year, noted that India will burn 1.83 billion tonnes of coal annually by 2050, an almost 75 per cent rise from current levels. The Net Zero study also projected that two decades from now, power production from India’s largest chunk of fossil fuels will be almost vestigial. With the conflict in West Asia now entering its second month, with few signs of abating, the long gas winter from that part of the world is forcing a rethink of that projection.

The renewed demand for coal is now starting to show up.

India’s almost-monopoly miner, Coal India (CIL), will auction a massive 25 million tonnes (MT) of coal in April, more than the nearly 19 MT it offered in all of FY26. That number gains weight given that less than half of the coal it put up for the auction throughout the year was unsold. In the period from April 2025 to February 2026, of the 18.9 MT of coal CIL offered through the auction window, only 47 per cent was picked up.

CIL has also increased the number of days for e-auction of coal for all its key subsidiaries to four days in April from the usual twice a month.

The demand corresponds with the rise in prices of imported coal, too, which have risen to over $140 per tonne, an 18 per cent increase from the end of February this year, but down marginally from the even steeper $146.57 days earlier. India imports coal from 25 countries, a Parliament reply from March shows, the largest being Indonesia, South Africa, Russia and Australia. The global rise in the price of coal in March is the biggest monthly advance for the fuel since the peak of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in May 2022.

Early indicators of tightening demand-supply dynamics and firming prices were already visible in the coal auction market since February when offtake numbers were higher by 50 per cent. “Though the trend is gradual rather than broad-based, Coal India’s e-auction premiums offer the clearest real-time signal," said Vinaya Varma, managing director of mjunction, a New Delhi-based provider of e-auction platforms that handles about 70 per cent of coal sold in this manner.

"In February 2026, premiums hovered around 35 per cent over notified prices, suggesting that buyers are willing to pay a significant premium to secure supply — typically a sign of tight spot availability and immediate demand pressures. This marks a turnaround from earlier in FY26, when realisations had softened on a year-on-year basis. Prices have since stabilised and remain firm, indicating a shift toward tighter market conditions," he added.

Meanwhile, investors in CIL have reason to be satisfied: On March 30, when the Nifty 50 fell 1.6 per cent, the stock bucked the trend to gain 3 per cent. As the war stretches out, these gains could persist.

At a more granular level, CIL has advised all state governments to encourage retail stock traders to lift coal aggressively, an advisory that came just a fortnight before the West Asia conflict breaking out in an effort to get some of its inventory of 122 MT moving.

Those expectations are likely to be moved along by the West Asia conflict, which has now entered its second month. As supplies of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were first restricted to 20 per cent before being raised to 50 per cent of the requirements of businesses, the alternative of adequate coal supply has somewhat buoyed sentiments, particularly among small and medium enterprises, especially restaurants. Many of them had switched their ovens to handle gas, an investment they will now have to decide how to retain or modify.

Under a policy in place since 2007, state governments retain the right to select State Nominated Agencies (SNA), essentially traders, to sell coal in small lots to just about anybody. In 2017, the Centre relaxed the limit on how much coal these SNAs could stock, increasing their annual limit from 4,200 tonnes to 10,000 tonnes. The phrase denoting small and medium sector was also amended to “small, medium, and others”.

Soon, however, as the high noon of coal shortages waned, the demand from SNAs never picked up, replaced instead by supplies of commercial LPG and later, piped natural gas (PNG).

The current supply crunch from West Asia could now be factored into the coal equation, particularly in Eastern India, which has been the slowest to get on to the gas economy and could be the fastest to pull back to coal.

However, as of now, these factors have not translated into any significant rise in volumes in the local markets at Chandasi in Uttar Pradesh, in Dhanbad in Jharkhand, and near Kolkata in West Bengal, or Nagpur in Maharashtra. Several traders, all of whom declined to be named, said they have not noticed any rise in volumes in their markets. But these are early days: a better indicator of demand might be sales of coal-fired stoves, sales of which have risen sharply in many retail markets, local traders say.

Verma said an upward pressure is building up “driven by a combination of factors: substitution from gas to coal amid LNG disruptions, seasonal demand build-up as power plants prepare for summer, and constraints on imports leading to greater reliance on domestic coal”.

But for coal to play a critical role in safeguarding energy security in the current environment, it needs to act as a substitute for natural gas beyond the power sector. That will need wider adoption as industrial feedstock, such as in fertilisers and chemicals, which will take longer to materialise, Verma conceded.