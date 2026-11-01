Sunday, November 01, 2026 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Coal imports by imported fuel-based power plants increase marginally in Aug

Coal imports by imported fuel-based power plants increase marginally in Aug

India's total coal imports fell to 104.57 MT, while plants designed to run primarily on imported coal saw a marginal increase in imports to 18.31 MT

coal, coal mining

The share of imported coal in India's total coal consumption also witnessed a drop in August this year, over August last

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal imports by thermal power plants that depend on imported fuel rose marginally to 18.31 MT in August 2026 from 18.13 MT in the same month last year, even as the government continues to push for lower import dependence in the power sector.

These plants are designed to operate primarily on imported coal.

However, the country's total coal import dropped by 5.83 per cent in August to 104.57 million tonnes (MT) from 111.05 MT in August last fiscal.

The decline reflects the continued efforts of the coal ministry to enhance domestic coal production, improve availability and strengthen the supply chain, with a view to reducing the country's dependence on imported coal.

 

Coal imports by power plants dropped by 6.39 per cent to 21.32 MT in August from 22.77 MT in August 2025, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Also Read

rail freight, railway container, goods carrier

Indian Railways' coal loading rises 22.5% in October amid power demand

gasification projects, coal sector

Coal gasification could help India avoid ₹1.96 trillion imports: A&M

coal

Half of coal plants run critically low on fuel as power demand surges

power demand, coal demand, coal stock, power plant

Coal supplies to power plants rise 36% from Sep low, stock depletion slows

The NTPC Ltd. logo on a building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India

NTPC plans ₹14,000 crore investment in Chhattisgarh gasification projectpremium

The decline is consistent with efforts to improve domestic coal availability and reduce dependence on imported coal for blending at domestic coal-based power plants.

The share of imported coal in India's total coal consumption also witnessed a drop in August this year, over August last fiscal.

Coking coal imports decreased by 4.18 per cent to 27.30 MT in August 2026 from 28.49 MT in August 2025. Coking coal is an important input for the steel industry, and domestic availability remains constrained by the quality and characteristics of indigenous reserves. Import requirements in this category therefore depend on the steel sector's specific raw material needs.

The government remains committed to further enhancing domestic coal production, improving evacuation capacity, strengthening supply-chain efficiency and promoting appropriate coal quality management to reduce import dependence wherever feasible, while ensuring reliable coal availability for the country's power and industrial sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lodha Developers

Lodha Developers to invest ₹1,200 cr to build prime Gurugram office complex

indian bank , logo

Indian Bank targets ₹100 crore lending under EV charging scheme in FY27: MD

ship cruise

Cordelia aims to bring India among top 5 global cruise markets by 2032

pharma, pharmacy, capsule

ERP transformation key to ensuring pharma manufacturing continuity: Experts

real estate developers, Realty sector

IBBI amends real estate insolvency rules to protect homebuyers' interests

Topics : Coal imports India coal import Coal imports in India coal industry coal import

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 2:35 PM IST