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Coal India arm SECL's production rises over 5% in FY26 amid rising demands

SECL recorded the total coal production of 176.2 million tonnes (MT) in FY26, up 5.26 per cent from 167.4 MT produced in 2024-25

South Eastern Coalfields, SECL

The company's coal offtake in FY26 stood at 178.6 million tonnes compared to 170.7 MT in FY25

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

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Coal India arm SECL on Wednesday said it has registered a 5.26 per cent growth in production and 4.6 per cent increase in offtake, the volume of dry fuel supplied, in 2025-26, signalling steady progress amid rising energy demand.

SECL recorded the total coal production of 176.2 million tonnes (MT) in FY26, up 5.26 per cent from 167.4 MT produced in 2024-25.

The company's coal offtake in FY26 stood at 178.6 million tonnes compared to 170.7 MT in FY25.

With 364.3 million cubic metres of overburden removal from mining pits, SECL achieved its highest-ever OBR, it said in a statement.

 

"South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has achieved a significant milestone in FY 2025-26, emerging as the only subsidiary of Coal India Limited to register positive growth across all three key performance parameters -- coal production, offtake and overburden removal (OBR)," it said.

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Despite numerous operational and geographical challenges, the company's workforce has consistently delivered, ensuring notable growth in production, offtake and overburden removal, SECL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Harish Duhan said.

"This achievement of South Eastern Coalfields Limited in FY 2025-26 is the result of the dedication, hard work and team spirit of each and every employee.

"This success is not merely about numbers, but a reflection of our collective commitment towards the nation's energy security. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire SECL family for their outstanding contribution and am confident that with the same spirit and dedication, we will continue to scale new heights in the future," Duhan said.

SECL further said that it has made notable progress in diversification areas, including coal gasification, ultra-supercritical thermal power, coal washery development, critical minerals exploration, rare earth extraction and hydro-based energy solutions, aligning with future energy requirements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Coal India Limited SECL energy demand Energy demand in India India energy demand Coal demand

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

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