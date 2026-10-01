Coal India raises September supplies 12.5% amid growing demand for power

Coal India Ltd (CIL) increased its coal supplies by 12.5 per cent year-on-year to 61.2 million tonnes (mt) in September of financial year 2026-27, from 54.4 mt in the corresponding month of the previous financial year, amid growing power demand, the company said on Thursday.

Supplies to the power sector rose 10.63 per cent to 48.9 mt in September, compared with 44.2 mt a year ago. Coal supplies to the non-regulated sector (NRS) also registered growth of 19.41 per cent during the month, the company said.

CIL's coal production increased 9.18 per cent to 53.5 mt in September, from 49 mt in the corresponding month of the previous financial year.

For the second quarter (Q2) of FY27, CIL's coal supplies rose 12.04 per cent to 186.04 mt, compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Supplies to the power sector increased 11 per cent to 148.2 mt in Q2, from 133.5 mt a year ago.

Coal production during Q2 grew 3.81 per cent to 151.37 mt, compared with 145.82 mt in Q2 of the previous financial year.

Higher supplies enabled CIL to liquidate around 63 mt of pithead coal stocks during the first six months of FY27, the company said.

With the monsoon season over, coal production is expected to pick up further, along with supplies, CIL said.

The company has been assigned a coal production target of 815 mt and a supply target of 850 mt for FY27.