Coal India's coal gasification push may see ₹60,000 crore investment

CIL is currently developing three coal gasification projects, with the most advanced among them located at Lakhanpur in Odisha, a senior company official told Business Standard. The flagship project alone is now estimated to cost around ₹20,000 crore, he added.

“The first project is costing more because it is based on indigenous technology,” the official said, adding that foreign technologies could prove relatively cheaper.

The company has already begun preparatory and on-ground work at the Lakhanpur site, where orders have been placed and technology providers have been working for the past six to seven months.

The project execution has been divided into multiple “islands” or packages for engineering and implementation.

The other two projects are still at the tendering stage for selecting technology providers. One of them is linked to Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) in partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and is being established in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra. The third coal gasification project is being planned in Bardhaman district of West Bengal in partnership with Gas Authority of India Ltd, the official said.

All three projects are based on coal gasification but are aimed at producing different downstream products. The Lakhanpur project is planned for ammonium nitrate production, while the other two will produce synthetic natural gas (SNG), which can substitute imported natural gas.

The official indicated that the remaining two projects could also cost around ₹20,000 crore each, taking the cumulative investment across the three ventures to as much as ₹60,000 crore.

CIL is evaluating both domestic and overseas technologies for the projects, including those from European and Chinese firms. “The technology has matured a lot in China,” the official said, pointing to the country’s extensive experience in coal gasification.

The official also noted challenges in procuring advanced technology, particularly as foreign firms are offering technology bundled with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts.

Being a public sector enterprise, CIL has to follow government procurement rules during the selection process.

The Lakhanpur project is targeted for commissioning by 2029-30, while the other two projects are expected to be operational around 2030-31, subject to the timely finalisation of tenders. Technology tenders for the projects are expected to be finalised in June, according to the official.

Coal gasification has emerged as a key component of the Centre’s strategy to reduce dependence on imported fuels and chemicals amid growing concern over energy security and supply disruptions arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia, while promoting cleaner utilisation of domestic coal reserves.