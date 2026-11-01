Coal India's October coal output rises 19.3% to 67.2 million tonnes

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Sunday said its coal production rose 19.3 per cent year-on-year to 67.2 million tonnes (MT) in October.

The state-owned miner had produced 56.4 MT in the same month last year, according to provisional data filed with the stock exchanges.

Offtake in October stood at 70.3 MT, up 18.7 per cent from 59.2 MT a year ago.

For the April-October period of 2026-27, CIL's production inched up 0.7 per cent to 388.2 MT from 385.5 MT in the year-ago period. Offtake during the seven months grew 9.2 per cent to 454.6 MT from 416.2 MT.

Among the subsidiaries, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) recorded the highest production in October at 20.8 MT, up 25.3 per cent. South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) produced 14.3 MT, a rise of 17.4 per cent.

Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) posted the sharpest growth, with output rising 64.7 per cent to 5.9 MT. Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) produced 4.6 MT, up 27.9 per cent, while Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) output rose 26.1 per cent to 7.3 MT.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) produced 2.9 MT, up 7.1 per cent. Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) was the only major subsidiary to report a decline, with production falling 4.3 per cent to 11.4 MT.

On the offtake front, WCL logged a 50.2 per cent jump to 6.7 MT in October, while CCL's offtake rose 44.7 per cent to 8.0 MT. ECL's offtake increased 35.1 per cent to 4.9 MT. MCL dispatched 20.6 MT, up 13.0 per cent, and SECL 15.6 MT, up 19.5 per cent. NCL's offtake dipped 1.1 per cent to 11.2 MT.

In the April-October period, production declined at NCL 14.6 per cent, MCL 4.2 per cent) and BCCL 9.8 per cent, while WCL, CCL and ECL posted growth of 15.9 per cent, 21.1 per cent and 12.3 per cent, respectively.