Coal India's October supplies cross 70 MT for first time, hit new record

Coal India (CIL) recorded its highest-ever monthly coal supplies in October, crossing the 70-million tonne (mt) mark for the first time, as the state-owned miner stepped up production and evacuation to meet the requirements of thermal power plants amid rising power demand in the country.

The company supplied 70.3 mt of coal during October, registering a 19 per cent increase over the 59.2 mt supplied in the corresponding month last year. The previous monthly record was 69.4 mt, achieved in March. Supplies to the power sector also touched an all-time monthly high of 57.1 mt, eclipsing the previous record of 56.5 mt recorded in May 2024. October supplies were 19 per cent higher than the 48 mt supplied to the sector in October 2025.

Several power plants in the country recently reported critically low coal stocks, raising fears over possible power shortages. The record performance also comes against the backdrop of a decline in India’s coal imports. Total coal imports declined 5.83 per cent to 104.57 mt in August, from 111.05 mt in the corresponding month a year ago, according to an official statement issued by the coal ministry on Sunday.

The decline was particularly sharp in imports for blending at domestic coal-based power plants, which fell 35.23 per cent to 3 mt in August, from 4.64 mt in August 2025. Overall coal imports by power plants declined 6.39 per cent to 21.32 mt from 22.77 mt during the same period.

The share of imported coal in India’s total coal consumption also declined to 19.3 per cent in August, from 21.2 per cent a year earlier, a reduction of 1.9 percentage points. However, imports by imported coal-based power plants registered a marginal increase of 0.98 per cent to 18.31 mt in August, compared with 18.13 mt a year earlier.

Coking coal imports, an important raw material for the steel industry, declined 4.18 per cent to 27.3 mt from 28.49 mt. The ministry said import requirements for coking coal continued to be influenced by the specific raw material requirements of the steel sector, given the limitations in the quality and characteristics of indigenous reserves.

CIL’s coal production during October stood at 67.2 mt, the highest ever for the month in any financial year. This was around 19 per cent higher than the 56.38 mt produced in October last year and breached the previous October record of 62.47 mt, achieved in 2024.

CIL said railway evacuation also registered a new milestone, with the company recording an average power-sector loading of 310 rakes per day during October, the highest monthly average in its history. The average loading had last crossed the 300-rake mark in March 2025, when it stood at 302.8 rakes per day.

A senior CIL executive said the achievement was noteworthy because the previous records for coal supplies and railway rake loading, set in March, typically the peak performance month of a financial year, had been exceeded in October. CIL subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields also crossed the 20-mt monthly supply mark for the first time in October, contributing to the company’s overall performance.