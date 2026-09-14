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Home / Industry / News / Coal ministry expects 147 auctioned commercial mines to attract ₹55,000 cr

Coal ministry expects 147 auctioned commercial mines to attract ₹55,000 cr

The 147 commercial coal mines auctioned since 2020 are expected to generate ₹47,500 crore in annual revenue and create 490,000 jobs across nine states

mines in Jharkhand

The ministry said following the Supreme Court's cancellation of 204 coal blocks in 2014, allocation moved to a transparent, rules-based process (Photo: Pexels)

Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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The coal ministry today said the 147 commercial coal blocks auctioned across nine states since 2020 are likely to generate around ₹47,500 crore in annual revenue, ₹55,000 crore in capital investment and 490,000 jobs.
 
The ministry said the total revenue generated, in the form of both upfront and premium payments, from allocated commercial mines stood at ₹3,090 crore last financial year (2025-26). It said the revenue-sharing design, where royalty, premium, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) are stacked together, has nearly tripled states' coal revenue in a decade.
 
“Every auctioned block contributes a strong share to the states in the form of revenue share (the competitively bid revenue share, additional to royalty), royalty (statutory, to the state), DMF contributions (ploughed back into the mining district via Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), NMET contributions (funding future exploration) and Goods & Services Tax (GST),” the ministry said.
  
The government had last month enacted the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act 2026 to establish a uniform fiscal framework for the sector. Now, state governments cannot levy fresh taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands, except within conditions prescribed by the Centre.
 
The ministry said following the Supreme Court's cancellation of 204 coal blocks in 2014, allocation moved to a transparent, rules-based process. Commercial coal mine auctions were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020.

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“Bidding is conducted online in two stages on the MSTC platform, with bid documents decrypted and opened live in front of bidders. There is no end-use restriction, 100 per cent FDI is allowed through the automatic route, and upfront payments are kept low and adjustable against future revenue share, keeping the field open to smaller and newer players,” the ministry said.
 
It added that under the new policy, 147 coal mines have been auctioned till date, with 44 new companies winning a coal mine. The policy has attracted private players and also legacy coal Public Sector Undertakings like Coal India's own subsidiaries.
 
Coal output from only commercial mines grew from 12.55 million tonnes in 2023-24 to 23.51 million tonnes in 2024-25. Captive and commercial blocks together produced about 210 million tonnes of coal in FY 2025-26. 

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Topics : Coal ministry Coal mines Coal mines auction

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 1:09 PM IST