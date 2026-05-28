Coal Ministry to issue tender for ₹37,500-crore gasification scheme

The Ministry of Coal will release the draft request for proposal (RFP) for its ₹37,500-crore coal gasification incentive scheme by the end of next week, with the final bidding document expected by end-June or early July, senior government officials said on Thursday.

The timeline was announced during a stakeholder roadshow in New Delhi on the Scheme for Promotion of Surface Coal and Lignite Gasification Projects, where officials also clarified several implementation details and indicated that the government may further refine the scheme based on industry feedback.

“We have also been working on the draft RFP. By the end of next week, we will be putting up the draft RFP for comments,” Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt said, adding that the final RFP could be ready after roadshows planned in Hyderabad and Mumbai in the first half of June.

The ministry also clarified that the scheme’s eligible product list is “illustrative and not exhaustive”, materially expanding the scope of projects that can qualify for incentives.

Additional Secretary Sanoj Kumar Jha said all derivatives of syngas, including LNG, propane and downstream chemicals, would be eligible under the scheme.

Officials also clarified that government support would extend beyond syngas production up to the final downstream product stage, improving the economics of integrated projects.

The Centre on May 13 approved a ₹37,500-crore incentive package for coal gasification projects, in addition to an earlier ₹8,500-crore support scheme. The government expects the programme to attract investments of ₹2.5-3 lakh crore across nearly 25 projects.

Jha said the government could consider expanding the scheme if applications exceed the current allocation. “We will take it up again with the Cabinet and get the scheme enhanced,” he said.

The ministry also said it was engaging with the fertiliser, petroleum and other ministries to explore potential off-take support mechanisms for gasification products, though officials maintained that commercial off-take would remain primarily the responsibility of project developers.

Coal India Ltd is also preparing reforms to support coal gasification projects, including revisiting coal linkage and supply frameworks, Dutt said. He added that the company was internally pursuing around 60 reforms, with another 15-16 policy-related reforms being monitored by the ministry.

Officials further indicated that states including Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are working on incentive frameworks for coal gasification investments, as the Centre pushes coal-bearing states to compete for projects through tariff concessions and other industrial incentives.

The ministry also revised the scheme’s disbursement structure from two tranches to four stages, easing upfront funding pressures on developers. Under the revised structure, 25 per cent of the incentive will be released after statutory clearances and financial closure, followed by subsequent payouts linked to expenditure milestones, commissioning and operational performance.

Government officials acknowledged concerns around high ash content in Indian coal, but said coal washing would remain an integral component of gasification projects. They added that technical studies covering multiple coal grades and gasification technologies had already been completed.