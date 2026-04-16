Coal Ministry to launch 15th round of commercial mine auctions on April 17

The Ministry of Coal will launch the 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on April 17 in Mumbai, alongside a stakeholder consultation on “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Coal for Energy Security,” aimed at boosting domestic coal supply, attracting investment, and strengthening India’s energy security.

The event will be attended by Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt as the chief guest, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The upcoming auction round will offer a mix of fully explored and partially explored coal blocks under liberalised terms designed to improve ease of doing business and encourage wider participation from both established players and new entrants, including technology-driven firms.

According to the ministry, the initiative builds on the commercial coal mining programme launched in 2020, which has helped increase domestic coal availability, reduce import dependence, and introduce greater transparency and competition in the sector.

The 15th round is expected to further stimulate investment, generate employment, and create a more competitive coal ecosystem, while ensuring a steady and reliable supply of coal to industries.

The stakeholder consultation will focus on aligning the coal sector with the broader goal of energy security and self-reliance, as India continues to expand its domestic production capacity to meet rising energy demand.