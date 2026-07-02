Coal output rises 14.9% in June as 3 new captive, commercial mines start

Coal production from India's captive and commercial mines rose 14.9 per cent year on year to 17.88 million tonnes (mt) in June 2026, while dispatch increased to 18.55 mt, the Ministry of Coal said on Thursday. During the April-June quarter, production grew 5.35 per cent over the corresponding period last year, while dispatch rose 1.70 per cent.

The ministry said the sector's performance was supported by improvements in mine operations, capacity utilisation and production planning. It also highlighted the commencement of coal production from three mines — Urtan, Dhirauli and Bikram — during the first quarter of FY27. Together, the mines have a peak-rated capacity of 7.51 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and are expected to improve domestic coal availability and strengthen supply security.

Among the three, Urtan assumes particular significance as it is a coking coal block. The ministry said production from the mine would improve domestic availability of coking coal for the steel sector and support the government's efforts to reduce dependence on imports of the key steelmaking raw material.

The ministry also said coal production from captive and commercial mines has registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10.7 per cent between FY25 and FY27, attributing the growth to policy initiatives, regulatory facilitation, timely operational clearances and sustained engagement with stakeholders.