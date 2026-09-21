Coal stock cover at thermal power plants falls to 7 days; 74 critical

Coal inventories at India’s thermal power stations plunged to 22.9 million tonnes (MT) on September 19, dragging the fuel cover down to just seven days and constituting only 39 per cent of the normative stock. Of the 190 thermal plants, 74 are grappling with critically depleted stockpiles, compared to 51 as of August, according to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data.

Since August 31, coal stocks have dropped 24 per cent to 22.9 MT, as the inventory situation deteriorated. In August, stocks fell about 42 per cent from 50 MT in the same month last year as coal-based generation increased nearly 13 per cent amid a spike in power demand. Coal stock cover nearly halved to nine days in August from 17 days a year earlier, the lowest level since November 2023.

"The last time inventory levels were at a similar level was in October 2023, when stocks fell to around 7.5 days of cover amid an El Niño-driven increase in power demand. An even tighter inventory position was recorded in September 2021, when stocks fell to around 4 days, due to supply-chain disruptions," said Sehul Bhatt, Director, Crisil Intelligence.

After stabilising in July and August, electricity demand increased to over 255 GW in the first week of September, even reaching around 267 GW. The all-time peak stood at 270 GW, recorded in May this year.

CEA deems coal stocks at power plants critical when they fall 25 per cent below the required inventory or when the plant is only able to generate power for less than three days.

According to Crisil, the decline in coal stocks at power plants could be a temporary logistical issue rather than a sign of any structural supply constraints. All-India actual thermal generation hovered between 4,058 million units (MU) and 4,190 MU in the past one week, daily generation data from CEA showed.

The Ministry of Coal, earlier this month, announced that corrective coal supply measures are in place to address the situation at thermal power plants with critical coal stocks. Rake loading to the power sector rose to 444 rakes from 370 rakes within a week in early September.

State-owned miner Coal India Ltd currently holds around 76 MT of coal at its pitheads, indicating that the availability of coal at the production end remained adequate.

An increase in plants falling below normative coal stocks during August and September is seasonally plausible as monsoon rainfall can affect coal production, loading, quality and railway movement. CEA’s revised stocking norms account for this seasonality. The requirement is calculated at an 85 per cent plant load factor and distinguishes between pithead and non-pithead plants.

For September, the prescribed stock is 12 days for pithead plants and 20 days for non-pithead plants, the lowest requirement during the year. The norms increase after the monsoon, reaching 17 days and 26 days, respectively, in February and March.