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Coal stocks at Punjab's power plants at around '114% of requirement'

Coal ministry says Punjab power plants had stocks at 114% of normative requirement on September 11, ruling out inadequate coal supply as the cause of low generation

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Sudheer Pal Singh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 11:39 PM IST

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Coal stocks at Punjab State Power Corporation's plants stood at around 114 per cent of the normative require-ment, reflecting more than adequate coal availability as of September 11, the coal ministry clarified on Sunday. PSPCL operates three ther-mal power plants, including Guru Hargobind TPS, Goind-wal Sahib TPP and Ropar TPS, with a combined capac ity of 2,300 megawatt (MW). "Despite this comfortable stock position, the tentative Plant Load Factor (PLF) of PSPCL's plants during Sep-tember 2026 was only around 59 per cent. The low gener ation during the month, therefore, cannot be attributed to inadequate coal availability at the plant end," the ministry said.
  
The ministry was responding to media reports attributing reduced power generation at Punjab's ther-mal plants to plant outages and inadequate coal supply. "Coal India Limited (CIL) remains fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted supply for power generation across the country, including in Punjab." 
 

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First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 11:39 PM IST