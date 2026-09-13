Coal stocks at Punjab's power plants at around '114% of requirement'

Coal stocks at Punjab State Power Corporation's plants stood at around 114 per cent of the normative require-ment, reflecting more than adequate coal availability as of September 11, the coal ministry clarified on Sunday. PSPCL operates three ther-mal power plants, including Guru Hargobind TPS, Goind-wal Sahib TPP and Ropar TPS, with a combined capac ity of 2,300 megawatt (MW). "Despite this comfortable stock position, the tentative Plant Load Factor (PLF) of PSPCL's plants during Sep-tember 2026 was only around 59 per cent. The low gener ation during the month, therefore, cannot be attributed to inadequate coal availability at the plant end," the ministry said.