Coming up independently, nano GCCs make their mark in global industry

Nano GCCs employ 100 to 500 people and use their agility, specialisation and compactness to reshape the way enterprises scale globally. GCCs are offshore, in-house business units established by multinational corporations to handle technology, operations, and research and development.

India has added 111 new GCCs so far this year, 40 of which are nano centres. Nearly 80 per cent of those nano GCCs were established independently, continuing a steady climb from 65 per cent in 2025 and 60 per cent two years ago. By comparison, total GCC setups reached 100 in 2025 and 80 two years ago, according to data from UnearthIQ, a research and advisory company.

Hedge fund Caxton Associates, equipment manufacturer Glatt Group, software company ScienceLogic and Redwood Software are among major companies that have set up nano GCCs in India.

“This has been an increasing trend as the ecosystem has matured and setting up a GCC has become more familiar and simpler. Many of these companies choose to remain small and do not engage established specialist enablers or consulting firms. Instead, they are increasingly relying on known contacts, existing networks, and people with prior GCC setup experience to establish their India operations,” said Gaurav Vasu, chief executive officer and cofounder of UnearthIQ.

Nearly 70 per cent of nano self-setup GCCs are in the high-technology sector, mainly software product companies. The rest are in manufacturing, education and other sectors.

The surge in nano GCCs, particularly among mid-tier firms, is also driven by a push toward artificial intelligence. Rather than treating these centres as massive delivery hubs with thousands of employees, companies view them as strategic innovation drivers — allowing them to boost flexibility, cut overhead and gain a competitive edge.

“Nano GCCs are not just an operational alternative — they represent a paradigm shift in how enterprises globalise innovation. Built to be lean, digital-first, and outcome-driven, these centres are shaping the future of distributed delivery,” Nasscom, a group which represents the Indian information technology industry, wrote in a blog post last year.

While the market is packed with companies that help build GCCs, the move toward self-setup threatens smaller service providers that cropped up to tap into the boom. None responded to requests for comment. Established giants like ANSR and Zinnov, however, face little risk, as they primarily handle larger-scale GCC setups.

A senior GCC executive said several nano setups, which employ up to 50 people, use chartered accountants or accounting firms for legal matters and certain operations.

“Traditional GCC enablers are expensive for such nano setups. Moreover, such enablers themselves filter out non-strategic GCCs where consulting, strategy, leadership hiring is not the path of growth,” she added.