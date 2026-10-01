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Home / Industry / News / Commercial LPG price up ₹62.50, ATF rises ₹16/litre from October 1

Commercial LPG price up ₹62.50, ATF rises ₹16/litre from October 1

Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, while the government has cut windfall taxes on diesel and ATF exports for the fortnight ending October 15

Aviation turbine fuel, ATF tax, Aviation sector

The revised rates took effect from October 1 and will remain applicable for the fortnight through October 15, 2026 (Representative image from Pexels)

Shubhangi Mathur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

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Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by ₹62.50 to ₹2,810 per 19-kg cylinder, effective October 1.
 
The price of domestic LPG cylinders used by households remains unchanged at ₹942 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.
 
The companies have also raised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by ₹16 per litre.
 
Jet fuel, which accounts for up to 40 per cent of airlines’ operating costs, now costs ₹137 per litre for domestic airlines, up from ₹121 per litre.
 
The latest increase in commercial LPG and jet fuel prices comes amid rising international crude oil prices on account of escalating tensions in West Asia.
 

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Separately, the Centre has cut the windfall tax on exports of diesel and ATF, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday.
 
The Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on diesel exports was reduced to ₹16 per litre from ₹20 per litre, while the levy on ATF exports was cut to ₹10.50 per litre from ₹15 per litre.
 
The revised rates took effect from October 1 and will remain applicable for the fortnight through October 15, 2026.
 
The windfall tax on petrol exports remains unchanged at ₹0.50 per litre.

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Topics : LPG cylinder price LPG LPG prices ATF price Jet Fuel

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 12:43 PM IST