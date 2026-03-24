Tuesday, March 24, 2026 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Committee of Creditors not beyond judicial oversight, says Supreme Court

Committee of Creditors not beyond judicial oversight, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said CoC's commercial decisions are not immune from scrutiny where illegality or jurisdictional lapses are established

SC, Supreme Court

New Delhi: A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has reiterated that although the Committee of Creditors (CoC) enjoys primacy in matters of commercial decision-making under the insolvency framework, such authority is not beyond judicial oversight in cases involving illegality or jurisdictional lapses.
 
“…it is necessary to state that primacy of commercial wisdom does not mean that every action taken in the insolvency process is altogether immune from scrutiny in every situation. Where a challenge is laid in an appropriate proceeding on a legally sustainable foundation, such as statutory illegality or a jurisdictional infirmity, the matter would naturally be considered in accordance with law,” observed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
   
CoC under the insolvency and bankruptcy framework is the supreme decision-making body comprising financial creditors who manage the insolvency process of a distressed company. The observation came as the court disposed of a miscellaneous application seeking restoration of a previously dismissed special leave petition (SLP).
 
The original SLP had declined to intervene in insolvency proceedings and had upheld the CoC’s decision to permit withdrawal of the insolvency process under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
 
The applicant, called Lamba Exports, through the subsequent plea, argued that later developments warranted reconsideration, contending that a higher financial offer made by it had been overlooked by the CoC, thereby rendering the withdrawal decision untenable. The respondents were Dhir Global Industries and others.
 
Rejecting the application as not maintainable, the court clarified the contours of judicial review over CoC decisions. It emphasised that while courts do not sit in appeal over commercial assessments, such as the evaluation of bids, approval of one-time settlements, or financial negotiations, legal infirmities in such decisions remain open to examination. The bench noted that the CoC’s rejection of the applicant’s proposal was rooted in commercial considerations and therefore did not warrant judicial interference.
 
“In these proceedings, which arise out of a disposed of SLP in a civil revision concerning an Agreement to Sell, this Court cannot be called upon to sit over the comparative financial attractiveness of rival offers or to substitute its own view for the business decision taken by the CoC in the statutory process under the IBC. The mere assertion by the applicant that its offer was higher would not, by itself, furnish a ground to reopen the dismissal of the SLP or to unsettle steps taken in a separate insolvency framework,” the court observed.
 

More From This Section

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union Minister, Road, Transport & Highways at the the listing ceremony of NHAI backed Raajmarg InvIT held in BSE Mumbai on 24th March, 2026 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Toll collection from different sources may reach ₹4 trillion: Nitin Gadkari

factory, msme

Govt should focus on 10 industries for global scale growth: Ram Charanpremium

weight-loss injections

Centre to intensify surveillance, audits against unauthorised GLP-1 sales

PM Modi

Centre forms seven official panels to tackle impact of West Asia crisis

LNG, LNG exports

CII flags working capital stress, rising costs, gas shortages for MSMEs

Topics : IBC Supreme Court NCLAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayWho is Mohammad GhalibafGold and Silver Rate TodayAmir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPOSai Parenterals IPO Dividend Stocks TodayApple WWDC 2026 AnnouncedOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance