Companies invest ₹26,320 crore under specialty steel PLI scheme

Companies participating in the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel have invested about ₹26,320 crore as of June 30, 2026, nearly half of the ₹56,106 crore they have committed under the programme, according to a written reply submitted in Parliament on Tuesday by Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

The minister told Parliament that the scheme has also resulted in cumulative incremental production and import substitution of around 3.7 million tonnes, while incentives worth ₹235.7 crore have been disbursed to eligible companies so far.

This is the latest data on investment made under the scheme. In December last year, the Ministry of Steel had informed Parliament that, till October 2025, participating beneficiary companies had invested ₹23,022 crore, produced 2.33 million tonnes of specialty steel, and ₹131.64 crore in incentives had been disbursed to eligible beneficiaries.

The PLI scheme for specialty steel was launched in 2021 with a financial outlay of ₹6,322 crore for a five-year period from 2024-25 to 2030-31 to promote domestic manufacturing of value-added steel. The scheme offers financial incentives to companies that meet specified investment and production targets. So far, three rounds of the scheme have been launched, with the latest round rolled out in November last year.

Specialty steel refers to value-added steel produced through processes such as coating, plating and heat treatment for use in high-end sectors including automobiles, railways, defence, electrical equipment and aerospace. The scheme covers five product categories: coated steel, high-strength steel, specialty rails, alloy steels and steel wires, and electrical steel. It offers incentive rates ranging from 4 per cent to 12 per cent, depending on the product.

In 2021, during the launch of the scheme, the government had projected that it would increase India's specialty steel production to 42 million tonnes by 2026-27 and substantially reduce imports.