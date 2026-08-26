Octave Intelligence opens GCC in Hyderabad, plans workforce expansion

Nasdaq-listed Octave Intelligence plc, a global leader in software for mission-critical industrial facilities and infrastructure, today inaugurated its Technology and Innovation Centre in Hyderabad.

With plans to scale to 2,000 engineers in the coming years, the centre will contribute to Octave’s global technology and innovation operations across software engineering, AI, data, cloud and product development.

Spread across 2 lakh sq. ft. in HITEC City, the facility includes an Experience Centre and office spaces across multiple floors. The centre will serve as a key global technology and innovation hub for Octave, with teams working across software engineering, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, product development and other advanced technology capabilities.

Mattias Stenberg, Chief Executive Officer, Octave, said, “Octave’s global technology and innovation centre in Hyderabad is an exceptional location to continue our next phase of growth. Our centre represents more than an expansion of our physical presence—it is an investment in our people and in the capabilities that will help shape Octave’s future. We are excited to see our teams in India play an even greater role in developing the technologies and solutions that enable our customers around the world.”

The facility was inaugurated by Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, and Mattias Stenberg, Chief Executive Officer, Octave, Sekhar Konidena, Vice President, Product and Services, Octave India, alongside other senior leaders.

Octave’s launch of its Technology and Innovation Centre in Hyderabad reflects the city’s growing depth in high-value engineering and industrial technology. It places Octave alongside global engineering and industrial technology leaders such as Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Honeywell and PTC that have built significant technology and engineering capabilities in the city.

D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, said, “When a global company builds technology for some of the world’s most critical industrial and energy infrastructure, where failure is simply not an option, it needs more than talent. It needs engineering depth, scale and continuity. Octave has found that in Hyderabad.”

He further added that Hyderabad is increasingly becoming the first choice for global companies establishing their first GCCs and entering India. “We welcomed 75 new GCCs last year and are now targeting 100 more by next year. More importantly, in the last two years, the capabilities being built here are becoming increasingly diverse and sophisticated, spanning sectors from sports technology and media to hospitality, travel, capital markets, trading, utilities and energy. Together, these capabilities are helping us build one of the world’s most diverse and dynamic innovation ecosystems right here in Hyderabad.”

The launch adds another dimension to Hyderabad’s GCC growth story. The city is increasingly attracting global companies to establish specialised and high-value capabilities, with several enterprises choosing Hyderabad as their first base in India.

In the past year alone, Hyderabad absorbed more than 46 per cent of all new capability centres established in the country, with companies such as Charles Schwab, The Hartford, Nationwide, L’Oréal, Vanguard, T-Mobile and Southwest Airlines, among others, making their entry into India through Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad team will contribute to technologies and solutions delivered to Octave’s customers worldwide, particularly across industries where complex assets and infrastructure require real-time intelligence and data-driven decision-making.

Sekhar Konidena, Vice President, Product and Services, Octave India, said, “Hyderabad is a key technology and innovation hub for Octave, with our teams contributing to products and platforms used by customers worldwide. The Octave Hyderabad centre will deepen these capabilities across software engineering, AI, data, cloud, and product development, with engineers working on technologies that help organisations turn complex operational data into actionable intelligence.”

The centre brings Octave’s technology and vision to life, showcasing how the company is shaping the future of industrial intelligence, public safety and operations. The company’s software portfolio spans geospatial intelligence, engineering information management, enterprise asset management, physical security and quality management, serving critical industries and infrastructure worldwide.