Concerns grow over Darjeeling first flush amid shortage of commercial LPG

Tea planters in Darjeeling have raised concerns that a shortage of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) could disrupt processing during the first flush, the early-season harvest that commands the highest premiums and sets the tone for the year.

Industry bodies — the Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA) and the Indian Tea Association (ITA) — have written to the Tea Board of India, flagging concerns over fuel curbs.

Sources in the Tea Board said the Ministry of Commerce had sought a report after consultations with stakeholders. “Accordingly, after consulting them, we have submitted a report along with our suggestions,” they said.

The concerns follow orders issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on March 5 and March 9, directing refineries and petrochemical complexes to maximise LPG production and prioritise supplies to households and essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions, while placing commercial and industrial users lower in the supply order.

In a letter dated March 10 to the Tea Board, the DTA said the order could lead to industrial LPG shortages for tea estate factories, directly affecting Darjeeling tea manufacture, which supports about 55,000 permanent workers and their families, particularly during the export-oriented first flush season.

Over the past decade, most tea factories in Darjeeling shifted from coal-fired systems to LPG after export consignments were found to contain anthraquinone, leading to trade concerns, said Sandip Mukherjee, principal advisor to the DTA.

The industry is now heavily dependent on commercial LPG. Mukherjee said many estates rely on supplies from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), which is currently unable to meet demand, creating uncertainty that could lead to shutdowns.

About 41 per cent of Darjeeling tea is exported. The ITA has also approached the Tea Board, with its secretary general Arijit Raha noting that while estates in upper Assam are connected to piped gas and fall under priority supply, Darjeeling gardens depend largely on LPG cylinders.

“We have represented to the Tea Board and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to ensure uninterrupted supply during this crucial first flush period. The situation is being monitored regularly,” Raha said.

Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA), said Darjeeling tea gardens maintain limited stocks of 47.5-kg LPG cylinders, whose prices have risen sharply. “Moreover, supplies have been stopped following the government notification,” he said.

“If LPG supplies are not restored immediately, gardens may be forced to shut operations, affecting exports as well as the sustainability and future of the gardens and their workers,” he added.

The first and second flushes — the premium production periods for Darjeeling tea, which has a geographical indication (GI) tag — account for about 40 per cent of annual output but generate nearly 80 per cent of annual revenue.

Industry executives warned that any disruption during this period could severely impact the already stressed sector.

Shaibal Dutt, managing director of Goodricke Group, said current gas stocks would last only about a fortnight. “If supplies do not resume from April, we will be in a spot,” he said.

Gas is used to heat air required for withering and drying tea leaves. In the worst case, estates may have to revert to coal, which would require modifications to factory infrastructure, he added.

The fuel shortage could affect production, increase costs, reduce revenue and impact tea quality, said Abhishek Bagaria, director of Bagaria Group. About 22 per cent of total production occurs during the first flush, he noted.

The sector is already under strain due to climate change, labour absenteeism, declining yields and rising competition from Nepal tea, making the current disruption particularly critical.