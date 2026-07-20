Consumer sector saw 97 deals in April-June, volumes declined sequentially

India’s consumer sector saw 97 deals worth $981 million in the April-June quarter of 2026-27. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, deal volumes declined and values moderated as investors turned more selective, according to Grant Thornton Bharat’s latest Consumer and Retail Dealtracker.

According to the report, deal volumes declined 34 per cent and deal values moderated 33 per cent in the quarter ended June. “The slowdown reflected a more selective investment environment, although strategic acquisitions and growth-stage investments continued across high-conviction consumer themes,” Grant Thornton said in its release.

It also said that, excluding initial public offerings (IPOs) and qualified institutional placements (QIPs), the sector saw 95 mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and private equity (PE)/venture capital (VC) transactions worth $918 million, with deal values remaining above the levels seen in the April-June quarter of last year. This, it said, highlights continued investor confidence in India’s long-term consumption story.

“M&A activity moderated during the quarter, recording 20 deals worth $184 million, with both volumes and values declining by nearly half compared to the previous quarter due to the absence of large strategic acquisitions,” the release said.

PE/VC activity was the primary driver of consumer dealmaking, with 75 deals worth $734 million, contributing nearly 80 per cent of both total deal volumes and values.

The report said the top PE transaction of the quarter was Advent International’s $150 million investment in Iscon Balaji Foods. The biggest M&A deal was Emami’s acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in IncNut Digital (Vedix and SkinKraft) for $34 million.

Public market activity remained subdued during the quarter, with one IPO raising $47 million and one QIP raising $16 million, the release added.

Naveen Malpani, partner and consumer industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “We are seeing a structural shift in India’s consumer sector, with capital increasingly flowing towards specialised, high-growth categories rather than traditional consumption themes. Businesses operating in wellness, premium personal care, nutrition, and digital-first consumer brands are attracting disproportionate investor interest as changing consumer preferences create new growth opportunities.”

He added that companies are also using acquisitions more strategically to expand into adjacent categories and strengthen their portfolios. “We expect these emerging consumer themes to continue shaping investment and deal activity in the sector,” he said.