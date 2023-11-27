Core criteria for Fintech SROs: Governance, legal structure, stability

Fintech associations are anticipating the criteria for eligibility of a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) to include aspects such as the strength of a firm's board governance, legal structure, financial stability, and operational systems.

“The core eligibility criterion may revolve around the legal form of the firms and strength of board governance. Other aspects such as financial stability and operational systems may also play an important role in the final selection process,” said Jatinder Handoo, CEO, Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), an industry association for digital lenders.

He added that the association is expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to come up with a communication soliciting interest for SRO application from eligible applicants either by the end of the calendar