Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Core criteria for Fintech SROs: Governance, legal structure, stability

Fintech companies believe an SRO can consolidate multiple stakeholders on the back of a framework of common standards

Fintech
Premium

Ajinkya Kawale Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fintech associations are anticipating the criteria for eligibility of a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) to include aspects such as the strength of a firm's board governance, legal structure, financial stability, and operational systems.

“The core eligibility criterion may revolve around the legal form of the firms and strength of board governance. Other aspects such as financial stability and operational systems may also play an important role in the final selection process,” said Jatinder Handoo, CEO, Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), an industry association for digital lenders.

He added that the association is expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to come up with a communication soliciting interest for SRO application from eligible applicants either by the end of the calendar

Also Read

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Electric buses to account up to 13% of new bus sales by FY25: ICRA

Vistara flight from Kolkata to Delhi diverted due to air traffic congestion

After Air India, IndiGo launches AI-powered chat assistant for customers

Delhi airport to use predictive analysis, AI-based solutions to improve ops

Solar installations in India fall 47% to 5.6 GW during Jan-Sep: Report

Topics : Fintech sector RBI Indian banking sector Financial Technologies

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon