Core sector growth slows to 2.3% in Feb on fall in oil, gas output

Production growth in eight core infrastructure sectors slowed down to 2.3 per cent in February from 3.4 per cent in the same month last year, according to government data.

Production of crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products declined during the month.

During April-February, the cumulative production growth in infrastructure sectors was 2.9 per cent, compared with 4.4 per cent in the same period of the last financial year.