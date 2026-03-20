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Core sector growth slows to 2.3% in Feb on fall in oil, gas output

Production of crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products declined during the month

core sector

(Representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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Production growth in eight core infrastructure sectors slowed down to 2.3 per cent in February from 3.4 per cent in the same month last year, according to government data.

Production of crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products declined during the month.

During April-February, the cumulative production growth in infrastructure sectors was 2.9 per cent, compared with 4.4 per cent in the same period of the last financial year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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