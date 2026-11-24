India Ratings and Research (Ind Ra) on Tuesday said corporate India's earnings growth is expected to remain resilient through FY27, supported by private capex, premium consumption and operating efficiencies.

The agency's analysis of more than 886 listed non-financial large corporates, each with quarterly revenue exceeding Rs 100 crore, indicates a trailing 12-month EBITDA growth of 14-16 per cent YoY.

Over half of these companies reported more than 20 per cent YoY growth in the September quarter.

"Ind-Ra expects corporate India's earnings growth to remain resilient through the remainder of FY27, supported by private capex, premium consumption, export opportunities, currency benefits and operating efficiencies," it said in a statement.

Ind-Ra believes the current earnings cycle is broader than a simple rebound, combining structural drivers with cyclical relief.

"Policy reforms, sustained private investment, premiumisation, import substitution, export opportunities and supply-chain diversification should support medium-term profitability," it added.

Ind-Ra expects private capex to remain a key structural earnings driver as companies add capacity, integrate vertically, move into value-added products and invest in import substitution, sustainability efforts and export opportunities.

Ind-Ra expects corporate India to continue using operating leverage, value-added products, integration and cost efficiency to protect profitability through FY27.

The remainder of FY27 remains sensitive to geopolitics, the interest rate cycle, crude and freight volatility, tariff changes and uncertainty over global AI investment, Ind-Ra added.