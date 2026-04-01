Corporate travel set to drive growth for majors amid global flux

While domestic corporate travel may get a leg up, companies are looking to drive greater efficiency in travel spending amid the possibility of rising operating costs due to global factors.

“Modern corporates are targeting travel optimisation. This does not mean cutting costs by asking employees to travel less, but extracting more value within the same budget,” said Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer and chief business officer — corporate, flights and Gulf Cooperation Council at MakeMyTrip. The company clocked gross bookings of more than $1 billion in 2025 across its corporate platforms — Quest2Travel, myBiz, and Happay — underscoring the segment’s potential.

The Indian corporate travel market accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the overall travel industry, making it a critical component. An IMARC report pegs the market size at $44.61 billion in 2025, with projections to reach $81.54 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.93 per cent from 2026 to 2034.

Corporate earnings for the quarter ended December held up, with double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to a Motilal Oswal report. Even as the West Asian crisis unfolds, the brokerage expects earnings to stay healthy.

“There is a clear relationship between business performance and corporate travel demand. When companies see stronger earnings and expansion opportunities, travel demand typically rises,” said Vinod Kumar Sah, chief technology officer and cofounder, CoTrav.

According to the Global Business Travel Association, India’s business travel spending reached an estimated $38.3 billion in 2024, making it the eighth-largest market globally. This growth is supported by improvements in aviation infrastructure, expansion of hotel inventory, and the rise of the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) segment.

“As organisations scale, travel becomes essential for client engagement, project execution, internal collaboration, and market expansion — making it a core business function rather than a discretionary expense,” Sah added.

Sector watchers said organisations are becoming more focused on travel efficiency, cost optimisation, and employee experience, driving greater adoption of structured, technology-enabled travel management solutions.

Sah concurred that more companies are adopting new-age solutions to improve compliance and reduce leakage, pushing travel service providers to keep pace. “We are also focusing on digital tools to align with this demand,” he said.

Domestic corporate travel remains a strong and expanding segment, supported by economic growth, increased business activity, and the rise of multi-city operations across industries. As demand picks up, travel aggregators are honing their focus on the segment, offering value-driven services and digital tools to help companies improve efficiency.

“We are at the forefront of this shift and are keen to grow our share in the corporate segment. What sets us apart is our integrated stack — from bookings via myBiz to expense management through Happay — giving corporates end-to-end visibility and control over travel spend on a single platform,” Singh added.

A billion dollar switch