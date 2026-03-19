Cos may pivot to doctor conferences after CDSCO bars weight-loss drug ads

This comes at a time when more than 50 generic brands are expected to hit Indian markets as the patent protection for semaglutide-based glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists expires on Friday.

GLP-1 agonists are a class of medicines that help regulate blood sugar, increase fullness (satiety), and slow stomach emptying, leading to weight loss and improved glucose control in patients with type-2 diabetes and obesity.

“The CDSCO has banned all advertisements related to semaglutide or any GLP-1 drugs. Therefore, companies will have to adopt alternative methods to build awareness and educate stakeholders about these medications,” an executive with a Delhi-based pharma company told Business Standard.

Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, director for minimal access, gastrointestinal (GI) and bariatric surgery at Delhi’s CK Birla Hospital, said that one approach will be organising conferences and continuing medical education (CME) programmes for doctors, along with improving patient support drives to influence prescriptions.

Being a prescription-based drug, the CDSCO has barred all drugmakers having marketing authorisation to sell GLP-1 agonists from partaking in any promotional activities.

However, market watchers say the move came just weeks before the patent expiry. “Doctor-promotion and intimation of launch must have happened more than a month back,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice president (commercial) at Pharmarack.

New launches in the injectable GLP-1 agonist segment, including tirzepatide and semaglutide, have seen a 177 per cent rise in sales in the last one year on a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis — from ₹571 crore in February 2025 to ₹1,446 crore in February 2026.

Developed by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, semaglutide is currently available in India as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus. However, with the molecule losing patent protection, several Indian companies have begun aggressive promotion.

Jitendra Chouksey, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at online fitness platform Fittr, said that despite the ban, there are still companies, influencers, and doctors running advertisements and promoting GLP-1 drugs without any consequences.

“Before the launch of an innovator molecule, multinational corporations (MNCs) typically spend more than half a year on scientific education of speciality and super-speciality doctors about the disease, patient profiling, and education,” a pharma analyst added.

Medical experts have also raised concerns that with more brands coming in, the power to prescribe the drug may diversify from just endocrinologists and diabetologists to general physicians (GPs).

This comes with a caveat. Sapale told Business Standard that, according to prescriber information, a registered medical practitioner (RMP) can prescribe this product, which can range from a super-speciality doctor, such as an obesity-treating doctor or diabetologist, to a GP.

While doctors say they will look at safety and efficacy before prescribing the GLP-1 drug, cheaper generics may nudge patients to ask for the option. Branded generics typically come at one-third to one-fifth the price of innovators and can increase monthly sales by two to three times in the short term.

“The market is expected to expand as more options become available, which will also increase awareness. As a result, more and more patients will start opting for these types of drugs,” said Saggu. He added that efficacy, safety, price, and brand reputation will have to be key factors on the basis of which doctors will prescribe this medication.