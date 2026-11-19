Realty firm County Group has partnered with Elate Realtors to develop a 25-acre luxury housing project in Noida.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has acquired a 24.71-acre land parcel in Sector 150, Noida.

"The land, valued at ₹830 crore, was secured through a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Elate Realtors Pvt Ltd," County Group said.

The company plans to develop a luxury residential project on the parcel, with the launch expected in December 2026.

County Group will oversee the design and execution of two public sports facilities in the Sector 150 Sports City project.

Amit Modi, Director of County Group, said, "A land parcel of nearly 25 acres gives us the opportunity to undertake a sizeable residential development in one of Noida's most promising corridors." "We have also received direct approval from the Noida Authority to build two public sports complexes spanning nearly 6 acres- the Indoor Multipurpose Sports Hall and the Swimming Centre," he added.

County Group is one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi-NCR.