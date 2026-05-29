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Home / Industry / News / Court rejects Pernod Ricard's plea to resume sale of liquor in New Delhi

Court rejects Pernod Ricard's plea to resume sale of liquor in New Delhi

Pernod and Delhi authorities have been at loggerheads on whether the company can sell its products like Absolut vodka and Chivas Regal while being an accused in a liquor policy probe

Pernod Ricard

Pernod counts India as its biggest market globally by volume and the city of New Delhi typically used to account for about 5% of its countrywide sales before it became unable to sell its products | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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An Indian court rejected French giant Pernod Ricard's plea seeking permission to ​sell its products in New Delhi on ​Friday, a key showcase market from where ‌it has been out for the last three years.
 
The court ruling is another setback for the liquor giant, whose products have been out of the Delhi market since 2023. Pernod and Delhi authorities have been at loggerheads on whether the company can sell its products like Absolut vodka and Chivas Regal while being an ‌accused in a liquor policy investigation.
 
Pernod counts India as its biggest market globally by volume, and the city of New Delhi typically used to account for about 5 per cent of its countrywide sales before it became unable to sell its products.
   
Pernod ​Ricard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on ‌the verdict.
 
Authorities in New Delhi had rejected Pernod's liquor license application, citing "serious" allegations ​levelled ‌by India's financial crime agency that the company colluded with ‌retailers to illegally boost its market share in 2021.
 
The company is also separately facing antitrust ‌scrutiny and ​a legal tussle ​over Indian tax authorities' demand to pay $314 million in back taxes on some of ‌its whisky ​imports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pernod Ricard Delhi court Liquor sale liquor industry

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:46 AM IST

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