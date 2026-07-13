CREA flags 81% of SO2 emissions from FGD-exempt plants near Delhi-NCR

Coal-fired power plants (CFPPs) within a 300-km radius of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), which are not required to install flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems, accounted for 81 per cent of estimated sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions, according to an assessment by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Out of the 37 units across 12 coal-fired power plants (CFPPs) within the region, 20 exceeded the SO2 emission standards, the energy think tank said on Monday. It added that five complied with the emission standards, while the remaining 12 had no data available.

As per its estimates, 154 kilotonnes of SO2 are emitted by the 25 units for which data was available. “Of these, 90 per cent of emissions come from CFPPs without FGD systems. Category C coal-fired power plants, which, by mandate, do not require FGD installation, accounted for 81 per cent of estimated SO2 emissions,” it said.

The report added that a government notification issued in 2021 divided the country's CFPPs into three categories based on location. While Category A includes plants within 10 km of the NCR or cities with a population exceeding one million, Category B plants fall within 10 km of critically polluted areas or non-attainment cities. All other plants fall under Category C.

Globally, India is the largest emitter of SO2 from the power sector, releasing more than 6 million tonnes annually, the report noted.

Emission norms first issued in 2015 mandated the installation of FGD systems at CFPPs to reduce SO2 emissions by 2017. However, the deadline was extended four times, and the latest notification, issued in July 2025, now exempts 78 per cent of coal-fired power plants from installing FGD systems.

“The ongoing operation of CFPPs without any control technology contributes to the formation of secondary PM2.5, worsening local and transboundary pollution and posing health risks,” CREA said, while recommending reinstating the mandatory installation of FGDs at all coal-fired power plants, regardless of their categorisation. It added that real-time online continuous emission monitoring data must also be be made available to the public to verify compliance.