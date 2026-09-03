Credit card industry sees revolving balances moderate, says Axis Bank

India’s credit card industry is undergoing both a change in consumer behaviour and a cyclical adjustment, with revolving credit moderating from levels seen in the past, according to Arnika Dixit, group head — cards, payments and wealth management at Axis Bank.

The moderation in revolving credit is partly structural, as consumers have become more conscious of making timely repayments, while digital platforms and payment reminders have reduced instances of customers inadvertently carrying balances, the bank said.

Speaking after the launch of the Axis Bank-Scapia co-branded credit card, Dixit said, “Revolvers have been coming down for roughly five years.” She said the trend was a combination of industry evolution and the credit cycle, with greater consumer awareness and multiple platforms and mechanisms reminding customers to pay their dues on time, reducing instances of accidental revolving.

The moderation in revolvers, however, does not necessarily mean weaker growth in the overall credit card book. Point-of-sale transactions converted into equated monthly instalments (EMIs) can continue to generate revenue-accretive spending and support growth in card receivables.

“Newly acquired customers also take time to contribute meaningfully to the book. Typically, it takes six to 12 months for a new cardholder to build meaningful spending on the card, providing banks with a pipeline for future receivables growth,” she said.

Further, she said that Axis Bank continues to target growth in its credit card book, but with a focus on responsible expansion. Dixit said that this partnership with Scapia will help the lender acquire younger, travel-oriented customers in a rapidly growing category, capture higher-value and broader spending, and build a long-term credit card portfolio positioned for India's still-low credit penetration and rising travel aspirations.

The Scapia Axis Bank credit card will be available on both RuPay and Mastercard networks. Cardholders can earn up to 10 per cent rewards on eligible everyday spends and up to 20 per cent rewards in the form of Scapia Coins on eligible travel bookings, redeemable across flights, stays, visas, experiences and more on the Scapia platform. Beyond rewards, the Scapia app enables customers to discover, plan and book their trips, while its curated travel store brings together the brands and products travellers love, all in one place.

Anil Goteti, founder and CEO, Scapia, said, “Young Indians are travelling more than ever before, and we built Scapia to give them a financial product that matches that ambition. Our users have already taken Scapia to over 175 countries, and together with Axis Bank, we can now bring this to more Indians across the country.”

The company is offering co-branded credit cards with Federal Bank and BOBCard.