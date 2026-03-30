Credit to renewable energy sector doubles to ₹10,325 crore in 2025

“Incorporating credit flow statistics enables better understanding of the responsiveness of the banking system to national priorities in the energy domain, including ongoing expansion, transition initiatives, and infrastructure development,” the report said.

The outstanding credit to petroleum, coal products, and nuclear fuels has increased to ₹1,54,178 crore in 2025 from ₹1,32,356 crore in 2024. For the power sector, it increased to ₹6,82,953 crore in 2025 from ₹6,44,042 crore in 2015.

The report also added that India’s potential of renewable energy generation stood at 4,704 GW as on March 31, 2025, led by solar energy with 3,343 GW potential, followed by wind power at 1,163 GW, large hydro at 133 GW, and small hydro power at 21 GW. More than 70 per cent of the total potential is concentrated in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh.

Thermal energy’s share in electricity generation decreased from 83 per cent in FY16 to 77 per cent in FY25. Nuclear energy remained stable at 2–3 per cent, while hydro energy’s share declined from around 9 per cent in FY16 to 7 per cent in FY25. Renewable energy (excluding hydro) grew significantly from 5 per cent in FY16 to 13 per cent by FY25.

Transmission and distribution losses of electricity were 17.52 per cent during FY25, and the net electricity available for supply grew by 5.26 per cent over last fiscal, reaching 1,725,254 GWh during FY25, as per the MoSPI report.

Meanwhile, per capita electricity consumption has risen to 1,145 kWh in FY25, compared with 780 kWh during FY16. The country’s total electricity consumption has grown significantly, from 10,01,191 GWh in FY16 to 16,22,969 GWh in FY25 (P), reflecting a CAGR of 5.51 per cent. The industrial sector remained the largest consumer of electricity, accounting for 40.39 per cent of the total consumption, followed by the domestic sector (25 per cent), agriculture (16 per cent), and commercial sectors (8 per cent).

The energy industries sector also remains the largest contributor to India’s total CO2 emissions of 22,38,409 GgCO2 equivalent in 2020, based on the latest estimates by the environment ministry, although its share decreased marginally from 59.74 per cent in 2014 to 56.53 per cent in 2020. India’s total CO2 emissions related to the energy sector were 19,09,766 GgCO2 equivalent in 2014.

The report added that the provisional total energy intensity has improved only marginally to 0.1329 mega joules/₹1 of GDP during FY25. It was 0.1346 mega joules/₹1 of GDP during FY23.