Crude oil basket price hits 47-month low of Rs 68.34 in April so far

The average price of the Indian basket of crude oil has hit a 47-month low of Rs 68.34 in April so far. This is 5.6 per cent lower than March’s Rs 72.47, and the lowest since May 2021, when global prices had crashed due to the Covid pandemic-led economic turmoil, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) shows.
Also, 2023–24 was the year when the ratio of sour grades such as Oman and Dubai reached its highest levels vis-à-vis sweet Brent grades in the basket, government data shows. It is a derived basket comprising sour grades (Oman and Dubai average) and sweet grade (Brent Dated) of crude oil processed in Indian refineries, currently in the ratio of 78.50:21.50.
Last year, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum had flagged the need for importing a wider range of crude oil grades with the objective of reducing the cost of the Indian crude basket. The basket price is also higher since Middle East crude generally costs more due to the levy of an Asian premium. This is an extra amount levied by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) on sales to Asian countries above the actual selling price, the standing committee had said.
However, the petroleum ministry had stressed the number of crude oil grades imported is based on the technical and economic competitiveness of individual crude oil grades.
Calls for change
The Indian crude basket is used as an indicator of the price of crude imports in India, and the government watches the index while examining domestic price issues. As a result, some industry insiders have called for changing the way the basket price is calculated, especially since it has yet to factor in the large volume of Russian crude that has been consistently imported by India since the war in Ukraine began. In May 2023, it became India’s largest crude oil supplier, with 1.96 million barrels per day (mb/d). As of March 2025, it continues to dominate inbound volumes, at 1.66 mb/d, according to energy cargo tracker Vortexa.
However, global prices are expected to keep the basket price lower in the short term, PPAC officials said. Immediately after April 2, when the United States unveiled retaliatory tariffs against almost all major trade partners, global oil prices had nosedived. Both global benchmark Brent crude prices and United States benchmark WTI prices have fallen to four-year lows over weak industrial demand and concerns of oversupply. As on Sunday, Brent crude futures stood at $67.96 per barrel, having climbed in the previous week.
Latest data also reveals the country’s crude oil import volumes rose by 4.2 per cent to 242.4 million tonne (MT) in FY25, up from 232.3 MT in FY24. Value-wise, the crude import bill rose by 2.7 per cent in FY25 to $137 billion, up from $133.4 billion in the preceding year. The import bill of crude and petroleum products together increased to $161 billion in FY25, up from $156.3 billion in FY24.
Crucially, the data also showed India’s crude oil import dependency increased to an all-time high of 89.1 per cent in March 2025, up from 88.6 per cent in March 2024. For the full FY25, import dependence was 88.2 per cent, up from 87.8 per cent in FY24.