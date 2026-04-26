Crude oil cushion shrinks as supply fault lines deepen amid West Asia war

Until now, senior refining executives told Business Standard that crude oil imports were the least of their worries, while liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), in that order, were the biggest concerns. That is about to change.

A crude oil supply crunch is around the corner, international forecasters said, as the war in West Asia enters a second month with no signs of an end to the conflict. India may be more exposed because of its 90 per cent reliance on foreign oil and the unravelling of alternative sources of supply from Russia, the US, and alternative West Asian routes, according to industry data and senior traders.

Fifty days of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz have blocked nearly 600 million barrels of oil, putting increasing pressure on global supplies of LNG, jet fuel, fertiliser, and other essential commodities, Sultan Al Jaber, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, said in a post on X. The lost barrels account for nearly four months of India’s crude oil demand, according to calculations based on oil ministry data.

The International Energy Agency now projects 2026 supply to decline by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and expects demand to post its first year-on-year contraction since 2020.

“At the start of the year, oil markets were positioned for a glut, with expectations of a 2-3 million bpd surplus and prices drifting towards $55 a barrel. That narrative has not just failed to materialise; it has reversed sharply,” said Maulik Patel, an analyst at brokerage Equirus Securities. “The market has been hit by a 10 million bpd disruption, overwhelming the expected surplus, and data has turned decisively more bearish on supply.” The daily disruption equals two days of India’s demand.

“The problem right now is not prices but volumes” of oil and gas, said Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italy’s Eni, in a speech. “What happened in the Gulf is the most important event in the past 40 years from the point of view of the fall in supply: right now 4.5 million bpd of product are missing, plus another 12 million bpd of crude oil — so something is important.”

Since March 1, the war in West Asia has upended the global oil and gas business — from 170 ship crossings prior to the conflict, there are barely six a day now, according to shipping consultant AXSMarine.

With Iran and the US continuing to attack oil tankers and cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz and elsewhere, there is little clarity on when peace talks will resume and the war will end. Bets on the prediction market platform Kalshi indicate a 61 per cent chance that traffic will resume through Hormuz from August.

Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran’s first Vice President, posted last Sunday: “One cannot restrict Iran’s oil exports while expecting free security for others. The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone.”

UBS Chief Investment Officer for the Americas Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi wrote in a note that reopening Hormuz “remains elusive”.

“The result for oil, gas, and chemical markets is that the disruption caused by the conflict is not over, and could still get worse,” said Ed Crooks, vice-chair for Americas at global consultant Wood Mackenzie.

Moscow’s barrel problem

A wave of deadly attacks by Ukraine in early April and this week on Russian ports loading crude oil crippled exports and shrank loading capacity by 40 per cent. Loadings have since recovered, but Ukraine’s ability to penetrate Russian defences and paralyse Russian energy infrastructure has increased uncertainty over supplies.

Also, competition for Russian barrels, until recently restricted to China and India, has surged after the US offered waivers to buy sanctioned Russian fuels.

The Republic of Indonesia concluded an agreement with Russia this week to buy 150 million barrels of Russian oil at a special price following President Prabowo Subianto’s visit, Presidential Special Envoy for Energy and Environment Hashim Djojohadikusumo said. Beginning with an initial 100 million barrels, supplies start this month.

Russia is India’s biggest crude supplier, and medium-sour Russian Urals grade has been the cheapest and most compatible replacement for lost West Asian barrels.

But for US President Donald Trump’s waiver in March, which helped India secure an additional 1 million bpd of Russian oil, India would have been short of crude supplies in March by 1.8 million bpd, or nearly 30 per cent of its needs, according to calculations based on data from industry provider Kpler.

New pressure points

Alternative supplies from Saudi Arabia, restricted to a single Arab Light grade, and from the UAE via Yanbu and Fujairah — a combined 1.3 million bpd following the closure of Hormuz — are also at risk. Tasnim, the Iranian news agency linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, listed areas that would “enter the conflict zone” if the war resumes.

They included the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the mouth of the Red Sea, Saudi Aramco, and the oil ports of Yanbu in Saudi Arabia and Fujairah in the UAE, used to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, Wood Mackenzie said.

On top of this, the US continues to seize tankers carrying Iranian oil to China, widening the hole in already shrinking supplies. The US boarded and seized two very large crude carriers carrying Iranian oil to China this week. A shortage of Iranian oil would prompt China to lean more heavily on Russian oil and American grades, piling further pressure on Indian refiners.

Other supply sources are also under pressure. US inventories are declining, and production from Norway, the biggest non-Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries producer, is at its peak, leaving little room for supply slippages. The US supplied 7 per cent of India’s needs last year.