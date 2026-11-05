Crude price cool-off likely to soften cost squeeze on oil companies

The three OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) — have been reeling from the impact of high crude oil prices over the past month, as retail prices of automobile (auto) fuels have remained unchanged since May. “OMCs stand to be the primary beneficiaries of the crude price drop. With crude falling below $94 per barrel, auto-fuel marketing margins will swing back to integrated breakeven levels, significantly easing working capital debt,” said Harshraj Aggarwal, lead analyst (oil & gas, new energy), Yes Securities.

He added that for upstream producers, lower net realisations will weigh on reported earnings, but the overall impact is expected to remain neutral, as consensus estimates for 2026-27 (FY27) had not factored in oil prices above $100 per barrel. Experts say oil companies have been taking a hit on marketing margins due to elevated crude prices and the heavy subsidy burden on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The decline in crude prices will reduce this burden and ease LPG-related losses.

Brent crude has fallen below the key psychological support level of $94 per barrel this week, unwinding the sharp geopolitical risk premium that had built up in October. This follows Washington's restrained post-election stance, which has sharply reduced market expectations of further US military escalation in West Asia.

Meanwhile, negotiations mediated by Qatar and Pakistan are advancing draft frameworks to secure commercial transit corridors through the Strait of Hormuz, easing fears of physical supply disruptions. Experts say Gulf seaborne crude export volumes have also remained steady at around 15 million barrels per day, pointing to softer underlying global demand. As far as the impact on the Indian economy is concerned, every $10-per-barrel drop in crude prices improves the country’\s current account deficit by around $15 billion through a lower annualised import bill. The sharp decline in crude prices will also ease freight and logistics inflation and reduce pressure on the rupee.

The price of the Indian basket of crude oil, which averaged nearly $120 per barrel in October, the highest so far this fiscal year, eased to $105.39 so far in November, as per data available from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the petroleum ministry. The high price in September and October put pressure on OMCs, as the retailers have kept retail prices unchanged for consumers.

Retail fuel prices were last raised in May when OMCs introduced four price hikes across the country, increasing petrol prices by ₹7.38 a litre and diesel prices by ₹7.52 a litre.

Among the major OMCs, Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) is the most vulnerable because its refining-to-marketing ratio is only 51 percent, versus 74 percent for Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and 80 percent for Indian Oil (IOC).