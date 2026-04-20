CSR spend by NSE-listed firms jumps 23% to ₹22,212 crore in FY25: Report

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure by NSE main board-listed companies rose 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹22,212 crore in 2024–25, up from ₹18,011 crore a year earlier, according to a report by PRIME Database Group.

The rise tracked a sharp increase in company profits. Pranav Haldea, managing director, PRIME Database Group, said average net profit over the preceding three years rose 22 per cent.

“This was due to an astounding 22 per cent rise in average net profit (of the preceding 3 years) of these companies, 2 per cent of which needs to be spent on CSR activities as per regulatory requirements,” he said.

India’s CSR framework, in place since April 2014, mandates eligible firms to spend two per cent of their average three-year net profit on social initiatives.

Coverage and compliance

As of March 31, 2025, 2,142 companies were listed on the NSE main board. Annual reports were available for 2,081 firms, of which 2,066 disclosed CSR data. Among them, 1,549 companies were required to spend on CSR, up from 1,399 a year earlier.

Their combined average net profit rose to ₹11.76 trillion from ₹9.64 trillion, implying a mandated CSR outlay of ₹22,732 crore for FY25.

Actual spending stood at ₹22,212 crore. Haldea attributed the gap to unspent funds being transferred to designated accounts. “The shortfall can be explained by the increase in amount which remained unspent, which was transferred by companies to Unspent CSR Account (₹3,223 crore) for use in future years,” he said.

Of the mandated firms, 1,521 (98 per cent) reported CSR spending, while 28 did not.

Broad-based increase

As many as 934 companies (70 per cent) raised their CSR outlay year-on-year.

Further, 751 companies (48 per cent) spent more than the prescribed amount, while 438 met the requirement exactly, as per primeinfobase.com.

Who are the top contributors?

The top 10 companies accounted for 34 per cent of total CSR spend. Key contributors included Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ONGC, and ICICI Bank.

Reliance Industries spent over ₹1,300 crore, the highest, followed by HDFC Bank and TCS.

Public sector undertakings also stepped up spending, with 71 PSUs contributing ₹4,791 crore, up from ₹3,717 crore by 67 PSUs a year earlier.

Gaps and sector trends

However, 315 companies fell short of the two per cent mandate, largely due to multi-year projects, with funds moved to designated accounts.

Education received the highest allocation, followed by healthcare, while slum development, disaster management, and support for armed forces veterans saw lower spending, the report said.