Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cybercriminals promoted illegal betting platforms during IPL: CloudSEK

Cybercriminals promoted illegal betting platforms during IPL: CloudSEK

Cyber criminals used AI deepfakes and over 1,200 domains, including compromised government websites, to promote illegal betting platforms during IPL 2026, says CloudSEK

Cybercriminals promoted illegal betting platforms during IPL: CloudSEK

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cyber criminals have been found promoting illegal betting platforms on over 1,200 domains, including government websites, using deep tech to make them appear credible during the ongoing IPL season, digital intelligence firm CloudSEK said in a report.
 
According to the report, the cyber criminals used AI deepfake tools to clone the faces and voices of Indian cricketers and popular content creators to fabricate endorsements for betting platforms and tipper channels.
 
The videos are produced cheaply and distributed across Instagram reels and Telegram before they can be taken down, the CloudSEK report said.
 
"Over 1,200 domains were found actively promoting illegal betting platforms during IPL 2026. CloudSEK accessed the admin panel of one such platform and found it was simultaneously operating over 25 different betting websites from a single backend - with full visibility into user deposits, bets, and withdrawal queues," the company said.
   
The cyber intelligence firm found that more than 9,300 user withdrawal requests were deliberately rejected by agents on this platform alone between May 2025 and May 2026, amounting to an estimated Rs 4.65 crore in losses.

Also Read

wipro

Wipro's long wait for turnaround continues as Pallia bets big on dealspremium

Meta

Meta begins 8,000 global job cuts in Asian hub of Singapore amid AI push

Andrej Karpathy

OpenAI founding member Andrej Karpathy joins Anthropic for research

digital infrastructure, Cyberattacks, Pahalgam attack, terrorist attacks, central government, Meity

Invisible crisis: AI-powered cyber-attacks can endanger financial stabilitypremium

artificial intelligence

Realty companies turn to artificial intelligence to build faster, cheaperpremium

 
"These were not system errors -- they were intentional, single-click denials. Multiple Indian government (.gov) websites were found compromised and injected with backlinks pointing to illegal betting platforms, exploiting the trust and search authority of official domains to funnel unsuspecting users toward illegal content," the report said.
 
An email query sent to the Ministry of Electronics and IT in this regard did not elicit any reply.
 
CloudSEK also found a second admin panel revealed a network of business-registered bank accounts consistent with money mule setups, used to receive and move user deposits while masking the link to platform operators.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yes Bank

Govt defends ₹8,415 crore Yes Bank AT1 bond write down before Supreme Court

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to pause KG basin gas dispute as RIL seeks mediation route

pharma

Gen Z drives demand for wellness and appearance-linked therapiespremium

power

India's peak power demand hits record 265 GW amid heatwave conditions

Advertising, ad budgets

West Asia war: Margin pressure moves ad budgets out of prime-time spotlightpremium

Topics : Cyber crimes betting artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs MI LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastFortnite Returns to App StoreTechnology NewsPersonal Finance