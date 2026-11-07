D2C brands see 27% more orders ahead of Diwali; sales value up 45%: Report

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in India shipped 27 per cent more orders a day in the run-up to Diwali this year than in the same period last year, while the value of goods sold jumped about 45 per cent, according to a report.

ClickPost, an AI logistics automation and post-purchase platform for D2C and retail, analysed more than 8 crore orders placed on the websites of nearly 400 D2C brands. It compared the festive shopping windows of September 20 to November 5 this year and September 1 to October 17 last year.

According to ClickPost's report, gross merchandise value (GMV), the total value of goods sold, grew about 1.7 times faster than the number of orders.

The report said this was because shoppers bought higher-priced products despite rising retail prices, rather than looking for cheaper alternatives.

Spending was concentrated in high-value categories such as luxury fashion, skincare, wellness and jewellery, it said.

Despite the higher volumes, deliveries became more reliable. Failed delivery attempts fell to 21 per cent of orders from 22 per cent last year, and the share of orders returned to sellers undelivered dropped to 10 per cent from 11 per cent.

Smaller cities did better than metros on punctuality. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities received 83 per cent of festive orders on time, compared with 78 per cent in Tier 1 metros.

Tier 3 cities saw the sharpest improvement, with on-time deliveries rising from 74 per cent last year.

Average delivery times across the country fell from over three days to about two and a half days, the report said, adding that supply chains have matured to absorb massive festive surges.

The festive season was also spread out more than last year, according to the report.

With Dussehra, Karwa Chauth and Diwali falling within 18 days, late October alone saw more than 10 high-volume days, each matching or exceeding last year's single peak shipping day.

Brands are also offering quick delivery on their own websites and apps, in addition to selling on quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto. Such hyperlocal deliveries rose to 5 per cent of orders on brand-owned platforms from 2.6 per cent last year.

Among categories, beauty and personal care was the largest by volume, with orders growing 33-39 per cent across all city tiers. Fashion orders grew about 33 per cent in Tier 3 cities and about 29 per cent each in Tier 2 cities and metros.

Jewellery remained the top festive gifting category, with the average value of a prepaid order rising 7.4 per cent to Rs 5,773. In nutrition and wellness, the average prepaid order value rose 11.1 per cent to Rs 936, the report said.