Companies are betting on rising consumer interest, demand for premium products, and increased spending across categories such as beauty, personal care, fashion and wellness.

The expression Black Friday is American, and its origin goes back to the 19th century, when sellers gave heavy discounts following an economic depression that started on a Friday. It is on the day after Thanksgiving, which in the United States falls on the fourth Thursday of November.

Homegrown makeup and beauty startup PAC Cosmetics expects sales to grow 20-25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) over last year’s Black Friday sales.

Wellness startup VAHDAM India expects its daily sales to increase around 50 per cent Y-o-Y. Beauty and wellness startup Wildflower Naturals is projecting a 10-15 per cent increase while skincare firm O3+ Professional anticipates a 35-40 per cent spike over regular business days.

For D2C brands, Black Friday is increasingly becoming more than a discount-led exercise, offering an opportunity to acquire customers, improve product discovery, and encourage higher spending.

Radhika Dang Gambhir, founder of Wildflower Naturals, which is introducing a dedicated Black Friday sale for the first time this year, said: “First-time buyers may be more inclined to experiment with new brands during promotional periods.”

The company is offering a site-wide discount of 33 per cent from November 27 to 29, with skin care, personal care and wellness products expected to drive sales.

Bonish Jain, founder and director, PAC Cosmetics, said: “We view Black Friday as an opportunity to encourage product discovery, make our range more accessible, and introduce more consumers to the brand.”

Select products from the brand are available at discounts of up to 40 per cent on Nykaa, along with bundle offers and freebies. O3+ Professional is using the event to strengthen its presence across online marketplaces such as Nykaa and Amazon.

“Black Friday is an important opportunity to connect with consumers through attractive offers, digital campaigns and greater product visibility,” said Vidur Kapur, director of O3+ Professional. The brand is offering a minimum 10 per cent discount and a complimentary gift on purchases of 1,999 and above.

For some brands, Black Friday is emerging as a more relevant sales event than the pre-Diwali shopping period.

“In the runup to Diwali, people think about what to buy for family and friends. After the festivities, they start thinking about their own wellbeing and the daily routines they want to get back to … that makes Black Friday a more valuable time for us than the pre-Diwali period,” said Bala Sarda, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), VAHDAM India.

Chirag Taneja, cofounder and CEO of ecommerce (ecom) enablement platform GoKwik, agreed. “Black Friday appeals to shoppers across faiths and communities.”

Last year, the four days from Black Friday to Cyber Monday generated more than 250 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) on the GoKwik network. Daily orders during the period were 30 per cent higher than in the preceding 30 days. The company expects to exceed last year’s GMV this year.

Beauty and personal care accounted for 760,000 of the 1.94 million orders on the GoKwik network during last year’s Black Friday sale.

Amazon India said customers across Bharat were increasingly looking to upgrade to premium products, including Android smartphones priced above 30,000, side-by-side refrigerators, high-capacity front-load washing machines and energy-efficient ACs.