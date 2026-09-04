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Home / Industry / News / Dadachanji Group launches Kaisha Pharma with 45-mn euros initial investment

Dadachanji Group launches Kaisha Pharma with 45-mn euros initial investment

Kaisha Pharma will manufacture ampoules, vials, prefilled syringes and cartridges, while targeting Indian and global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

investment, funds, funding

The group said the €45-million deployment forms part of a larger multi-million-euro investment commitment towards expanding infrastructure, manufacturing capacity and operational capabilities

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

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The Dadachanji Group, whose promoters built pharmaceutical glass-packaging company Schott Kaisha before exiting the venture in 2021, has launched Kaisha Pharma, marking its return to the segment with an initial investment of €45 million as it targets Indian and global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
 
Kaisha Pharma will manufacture primary pharmaceutical packaging products, including ampoules, vials, prefilled syringes and cartridges, along with ready-to-use (RTU) platforms for vials, syringes and cartridges.
 
The company is also developing specialty containment solutions for biologics, advanced therapeutics and sensitive drug formulations.
 
The new venture builds on the promoters’ 35-year history in pharmaceutical glass packaging. It has been founded by the entrepreneurs who had earlier established one of India’s largest tubular glass packaging companies, according to the group.
  
“Our vision is to create a truly global company that combines entrepreneurial agility, technical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to customer success,” said Kairus Dadachanji, managing director of Kaisha Pharma.

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The company is setting up a manufacturing complex spread over more than 300,000 square feet, equipped with integrated production lines, camera-based inspection systems, and analytical and testing laboratories.
 
The Dadachanji Group said Kaisha would also draw on its other businesses to offer services spanning primary packaging, automation, machinery and fill-finish support systems.
 
Global markets will be a key focus for the new venture. Kaisha Pharma is setting up an international business development office in Europe, which will serve as a hub for customer engagement, technical collaboration and market development in the region.
 
The group said the €45-million deployment forms part of a larger multi-million-euro investment commitment towards expanding infrastructure, manufacturing capacity and operational capabilities.

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Topics : Pharmaceutical Packaging sector Packaging

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 1:11 PM IST