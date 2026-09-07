Data centres turn to air cooling to ease India's water woes: Is it enough?

Thane in Maharashtra and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, where Amazon and Google are expected to build massive AI data centres in the next few years, have seen protests by residents.

In Thane, the campaign began after residents became aware that Amazon Web Service’s hyperscale facility, spread across 53 acres at Balkum and Majiwada, was classified as an essential service — this meant it would be given priority for water and

electricity supplies.

In Visakhapatnam — which will house Adani-Google’s 1 gigawatt (Gw) data centre on almost 600 acres of land — people are concerned about the impact on groundwater in a region that is already water-stressed.

Concern is particularly focused around one important part of the data centre ecosystem — those servicing Artificial Intelligence or AI. These are specialised high-performance facilities designed to meet the computational needs of machine learning and deep learning workloads.

AI data centres require billions in upfront investments. Besides, they consume millions of litres of water every day to keep the racks cool and huge amounts of power to keep the infrastructure running.

The risks were highlighted by the Economic Survey earlier this year: “If India scales up AI data centres, it has the potential to add an extraordinary amount of stress on our already strained groundwater and freshwater reserves,” it cautioned.

A western narrative?

A critical issue is water — 25.5 million litres per year are needed for just a 1 megawatt (Mw) load and computing infrastructure, according to Uptime Institute, a New York-based firm that sets benchmarks for data centres on multiple parameters.

For example, Visakhapatnam gets 400 million litres of water every day from its reservoirs and rivers, against a demand of 480 million litres, according to the Andhra Pradesh government.

The World Bank says India has 18 per cent of the global population but only 4 per cent of its water resources, making it one of the most water-stressed countries in the world. At the same time, India’s data centre water consumption is expected to more than double to 358 billion litres by 2030, from 150 billion litres in 2025.

Cooling accounts for nearly 30-40 per cent of a data centre’s energy usage. Global companies usually use water-cooled chillers, the most effective and power-sustaining way to cool these systems — possible in countries that have vast resources of water.

But companies such as Yotta, CtrlS, and Equinix say they use air-cooled chillers, where water remains in a closed loop, doing away with the need for a continuous supply of fresh water.

Sunil Gupta, co-founder, CEO and managing director of Yotta Data Services, said the fact that Indian data centres are using air-cooled chillers should help to address some of these concerns.

“The concerns are overstated,” Gupta said. “People are trying to put western narratives on India because the West cooled its data centres traditionally for the last 20 years with water-cooled chillers — with large cooling towers and having a fresh supply of millions of gallons of water every single day. In India, as an industry, we are not using the water-cooled chillers at all,” he told Business Standard in a webinar in August.

In air-cooled systems, the heat exchange happens on the terraces of data centres. “You have chilled water in a closed loop within the data centre which is cooling them. So because of this adoption of air-cooled chillers, a data centre of 100 megawatts in India will consume as much water in a year as a restaurant.”

Alexander Smith, principal, global infrastructure and energy for Asia Pacific at Google, said its Visakhapatnam data centre will be air-cooled and powered by green energy. The amount of water used by the AI hub, therefore, will be similar to that used by a corporate office of comparable size.

“Sometimes these concerns come because there is no transparency in reporting,” he said last week. Google used 10.9 billion gallons of water across its data centres and offices in 2025, according to its latest Environmental Report. The company aims to replenish 120 per cent of the freshwater used by 2030 in all its data centres globally.

OVHcloud, Europe’s largest cloud service provider, with a data centre in Mumbai, says it uses water in a closed loop to cool the systems and that there is no need to replace it continuously. It cools the heat-producing components directly at the source — the servers — rather than allowing heat to spread into the room, which relieves them of the need to use traditional air conditioning to cool the entire data centre.

“Once the water absorbs the heat, it goes through a cooling system, and the same water is circulated back through the system. There is no need to continuously replace the water, and there is no evaporation as part of this process. This is particularly relevant given the amount of discussion around water consumption at AI data centres,” said Terry Maiolo, vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific, at OVHcloud.

“Because we are cooling directly at the server, we also consume less electricity. So, we use less water and less power. We can also fit more servers into the same amount of space. In a like-for-like comparison, we can fit roughly twice as many servers into the same space as a traditionally cooled data centre.”

The power equation

While water has become the focus, industry executives say the bigger concern is power.

Data centre power demand will increase to 3-4 per cent of the overall global power demand by 2030, from 1-2 per cent in 2023, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. In countries such as Mexico, Ireland and Chile, power demand from data centres has resulted in frequent power cuts, higher electricity prices for households and depletion of water aquifers, which have led to discontent in many of these countries.

A Moody’s report last year said as data centres become more widely dispersed geographically to train AI models, integrating with the grid and ensuring a consistent power supply will be crucial for site selection. “China and India are likely to invest 0.4-0.9 per cent of their real GDP in grid expansion and storage over the next decade,” it said.

Experts say the government should address sustainability at a policy level considering the National Data Centre Policy 2025 is currently under consultation. The Centre has already granted infrastructure status to data and energy storage systems.

On Monday, The Free Press Journal reported that Maharashtra may become the first state to have its own data centre policy. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board chairman Siddhesh Kadam told the paper, “Environmental problems being caused due to upcoming data centres in the state (are) a matter of concern but while addressing it, we want to also address the issue wherein we want new investment to come in Maharashtra. However, while this investment comes in the state, it cannot be at the (cost) of the environmental concerns as well.”

Power demand from Indian data centres is expected to be about 17 Gw by 2031-32, up from 1.5 Gw currently, according to the power ministry. During the same time, the country’s total expected power generation capacity is projected to reach about 777 Gw to meet an anticipated peak load of 335 Gw. That makes demand from the data centres represent 5 per cent of the peak capacity, a near ten time jump from the current 0.55 per cent.

With AI development inextricably linked to physical infrastructure, data centres need large quantities of electricity which can introduce volatility in demand, thus posing risks to grid stability. The Economic Survey has warned that such demand has strained supply even in advanced economies.

To minimise dependence on thermal power, many data centres are now using renewable energy to run their systems. For Yotta, 80 per cent of its power used in the data centres in Mumbai and Delhi is from renewables, which is 10-15 per cent cheaper than using thermal.

Government policy critical

It is not unusual for a country like India, known for the last three decades as the back office of the world, to aspire to be one of the leaders in the AI world: India generates about 20 per cent of the world’s data but accounts for just 3 per cent of the data centre capacity.

But all technology revolutions come with their own sets of challenges. Cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai — notorious for water scarcity when rains are not regular — account for 70 per cent of the country’s data centre capacity.