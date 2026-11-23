The newest draft cover text proposed at the just-concluded COP31 summit at Antalya in Turkiye omitted the words "fossil fuels”. Three years ago (at COP28), countries finally agreed for the first time to "transition away from fossil fuels”. By erasing those words from the newest draft, critics feel leaders are backing out of that promise. This remains important because India's fossil fuel consumption, as a percentage of total energy consumption, stayed between 73 per cent and 76 per cent from 2015 to 2024. Countries like China, the US, Japan, and the UK had even higher shares than India’s, with fossil fuels accounting for more than 80 per cent of their total energy consumption throughout this period. India stands third in global fossil fuel emissions share, rising from 6.2 per cent in 2015 to 7.9 per cent in 2024, whereas China's share increased from 29 per cent to 33 per cent, and the US's declined from 14 per cent to 12 per cent during the same period. However, data on the energy-wise share of installed capacity shows that India's reliance on non-fossil-fuel-based energy has been increasing in the post-Covid period.