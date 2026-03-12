Datanomics: India's natural gas squeeze amid rising West Asia conflict
India's LNG imports have more than doubled in the last decade from $6 billion in FY17 to nearly $15 billion in FY25
Yash Kumar Singhal
The West Asia crisis has forced major natural gas suppliers like Petronet LNG and QatarEnergy to invoke force majeure, which excuses a party from liability or performance obligations when sudden events beyond their control make it impossible to fulfill contracts. India, too, has been impacted, leading to shutdown of many restaurants and a rise in domestic gas prices. Major natural gas users such as fertiliser industry have also been hampered by the conflict.