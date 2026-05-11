Monday, May 11, 2026 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Datanomics: Private hospital bills surge tenfold over the past 3 decades

Datanomics: Private hospital bills surge tenfold over the past 3 decades

For the first time in three decades, rural patients at government hospitals spent more than their urban counterparts in 2025

Hospitals, hospitals in India
premium

Image: Bloomberg

Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At private hospitals across the country, out-of-pocket expenditure has risen tenfold in the last three decades — from ₹4,822 in 1995-96 to ₹50,508 in 2025. In the same period, out-of-pocket spending at government hospitals tripled from ₹2,138 to ₹6,631, according to the National Statistical Office’s 80th Round Survey on Household Social Consumption on Health. 
 
Closer look
 
For the first time in three decades, rural patients at government hospitals spent more than their urban counterparts in 2025.  
 
Rural poorest suffer the most
 
Rural households in the bottom 20 per cent are the only income group where hospitalisation costs exceed those of urban peers. 
 
Sikkim pays most, Arunachal least
 
A nearly threefold gap separates the highest (Sikkim, Telangana and Tamil Nadu) and lowest (Odisha, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh) spending states. 
 
Financial burden on Indian patients easing since 2000
 
India’s out-of-pocket health spending as a share of total health expenditure has nearly halved since 2000; however it remains the highest among Brics nations. 
Topics : healthcare Hospital Indian healthcare system Indian healthcare