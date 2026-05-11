Datanomics: Private hospital bills surge tenfold over the past 3 decades
For the first time in three decades, rural patients at government hospitals spent more than their urban counterparts in 2025
Sneha Sasikumar
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At private hospitals across the country, out-of-pocket expenditure has risen tenfold in the last three decades — from ₹4,822 in 1995-96 to ₹50,508 in 2025. In the same period, out-of-pocket spending at government hospitals tripled from ₹2,138 to ₹6,631, according to the National Statistical Office’s 80th Round Survey on Household Social Consumption on Health.