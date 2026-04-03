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Datanomics: Restaurants, kiosks face fuel price heat amid West Asia war

Rising LPG prices push kiosks and restaurants to selectively hike prices, with smaller players facing sharper pressure amid West Asia fuel disruptions

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Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 11:54 PM IST

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A kiosk on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg in New Delhi recently increased the price of a small tea cup by 50 per cent, from ₹10 to ₹15, while retaining the price of the bigger cup, due to the hike in commercial cylinder prices amid the West Asia war. This may reflect the general behaviour of kiosk and restaurant owners: Cautiously hiking prices of specific products while
maintaining others. The larger entities may absorb the recent hike — the fourth time in 2026 so far — but the smaller ones may not do so for long. Food delivery platforms had already raised prices, citing the earlier increased cost of cylinders as a factor.
 
Unorganised sector half of restaurant industry
 
The unorganised sector comprises half the market size of the restaurant industry. According to industry projections, the share may fall below half from 2026-27 onwards, but it would still account for 47 per cent in 2027-28.
Hike in fuel cost
 
Oil marketing companies hiked the price of a commercial cylinder by ₹194 to ₹203 a cylinder in four metro cities starting April 1. The hike in these cities ranged from ₹338-₹363.5 a cylinder since the outbreak of the war and close to ₹500 or more a cylinder this year so far compared to December 2025 prices.
Fuel price hike not yet fully reflected in inflation   
Official figures have yet to show any significant inflation impact of fuel price hike on the final products’ costs offered by restaurants, as data is only available through February 2026. 
 
Topics : lpg crisis Fuel prices Hospitality industry