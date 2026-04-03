Datanomics: Restaurants, kiosks face fuel price heat amid West Asia war
Rising LPG prices push kiosks and restaurants to selectively hike prices, with smaller players facing sharper pressure amid West Asia fuel disruptions
Indivjal Dhasmana
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A kiosk on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg in New Delhi recently increased the price of a small tea cup by 50 per cent, from ₹10 to ₹15, while retaining the price of the bigger cup, due to the hike in commercial cylinder prices amid the West Asia war. This may reflect the general behaviour of kiosk and restaurant owners: Cautiously hiking prices of specific products while
Topics : lpg crisis Fuel prices Hospitality industry