Datanomics: Restaurants, kiosks face fuel price heat amid West Asia war

maintaining others. The larger entities may absorb the recent hike — the fourth time in 2026 so far — but the smaller ones may not do so for long. Food delivery platforms had already raised prices, citing the earlier increased cost of cylinders as a factor.

Unorganised sector half of restaurant industry

The unorganised sector comprises half the market size of the restaurant industry. According to industry projections, the share may fall below half from 2026-27 onwards, but it would still account for 47 per cent in 2027-28.

Hike in fuel cost

Oil marketing companies hiked the price of a commercial cylinder by ₹194 to ₹203 a cylinder in four metro cities starting April 1. The hike in these cities ranged from ₹338-₹363.5 a cylinder since the outbreak of the war and close to ₹500 or more a cylinder this year so far compared to December 2025 prices.

Fuel price hike not yet fully reflected in inflation