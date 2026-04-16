Delhi HC fines Parle Agro ₹10,00,000 in PepsiCo trademark dispute

The Delhi High Court has penalised Parle Agro with Rs 10 lakh for breaching its earlier directions requiring periodic disclosure of sales figures in an ongoing trademark dispute with PepsiCo.

The dispute between PepsiCo and Parle Agro is over the use of the tagline “For The Bold.”

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order while dealing with an application by PepsiCo alleging non-compliance with the Court’s September 18, 2023 directions regulating Parle Agro’s use of the tagline “For The Bold” for its ‘B Fizz’ drink.

“Though this Court is not of the opinion that the non-submission of the certificate of sales revenue every two months effective from the time the use of the label containing ‘For The Bold’ commenced till date, is wilful, but nonetheless, is a clear, unambiguous and serious violation of the order of this Court. Neither an explanation nor an apology for the same is either tendered or is discernible from the contents of both the affidavits,” the Court said.

The dispute dates back to 2021 when PepsiCo sought to restrain Parle Agro from using the tagline. While refusing interim restraint, the Court had allowed continued use subject to conditions, including that the tagline would not dominate advertising campaigns, certain Facebook posts would be taken down, and certified sales figures of ‘B Fizz’ would be filed every two months.

PepsiCo later flagged continued use of the tagline on social media. The Court noted that two such posts had remained online but accepted Parle Agro’s explanation that they were legacy posts from 2022 that were inadvertently not removed.

The Court held that the lapse did not amount to wilful disobedience and observed that such oversights may occur given the volume of digital content handled by the company, declining to impose any penalty on this count.

However, the Court took a strict view of the failure to submit sales data. It found that Parle Agro had not filed certified sales figures at the prescribed intervals for over two and a half years. Rejecting the company’s contention that such disclosures were relevant only at the trial stage, the Court emphasised that compliance cannot hinge on a party’s perception of necessity.

“The issue is whether a direction passed is or is not implemented in time by either of the parties. Clearly and unambiguously, the defendant has not complied with such directions. Manifestly, the defendant also cannot contend that it had no knowledge of the directions so passed in the order dated September 18, 2023. The defendant surely cannot expect the Court to countenance such a stand taken by it,” the Bench said.

Stressing that the sanctity of judicial orders must be preserved, the Court imposed Rs 10 lakh costs on Parle Agro, directing that the amount be deposited with the Bharat Ke Veer fund within three weeks. It also asked the deponent of the company’s affidavits to file an unconditional apology within four weeks.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on September 10.