Delhi HC pauses Dr Reddy's 'Olymviq' rollout over similarity with Ozempic

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to pause any further sales or expansion of its diabetes drug marketed under the name “Olymviq”, after finding that it sounds similar to Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Ozempic.

The oral direction was issued by Justice Jyoti Singh while hearing Novo Nordisk’s plea alleging trademark infringement and passing off.

“According to me, there is a phonetic similarity… and in pharma, it's a threshold which I would not like to cross,” the Court observed.

The dispute comes shortly after Dr Reddy’s launched its generic semaglutide injection in India following the expiry of Novo Nordisk’s patent earlier this month. The company introduced the drug under the brand “Obeda” as a lower-cost alternative to Ozempic and Wegovy.

During the hearing, Dr Reddy’s said the product had already been introduced in the market and pointed out that its semaglutide range included multiple brand names, including “Obeda”. Novo Nordisk, however, argued that public communications and media coverage referred only to “Obeda”, while “Olymviq” was not part of the announced rollout.

The Court also noted inconsistencies in Dr Reddy’s position, pointing out that its trademark application for “Olymviq” described the mark as “proposed to be used” despite claims that the product had already been commercially launched.

Novo Nordisk argued that pharmaceutical trademarks are subject to a stricter standard, where even the likelihood of confusion must be avoided in the public interest. Citing Supreme Court precedent, it contended that confusion can arise even among medical professionals due to illegible prescriptions, telephonic communication, and human error. The company also argued that continued sales would create third-party interests and make any future restraint ineffective.

Dr Reddy’s countered that the presence of its house mark would prevent confusion. The Court, however, was unconvinced, remarking that consumers tend to rely primarily on the product name.

“One has to really go looking and hunting for it,” the judge said while examining the packaging.

In an attempt to resolve the dispute, the Court suggested that Dr Reddy’s consider using the name “Obeda”, which was already associated with the company. The Bench cautioned that if it remains unpersuaded at the next hearing, it may pass an interim injunction. The matter is scheduled for hearing on March 27.