Delhi HC quashes criminal cases against retailers in 2015 Maggi controversy

The Delhi High Court has quashed two criminal cases against proprietors of retail outlets from where samples of Nestlé's Maggi noodles were collected during the 2015 food safety controversy. The court held that the foundation of the prosecution had been substantially eroded by subsequent judicial and scientific findings.

Justice Madhu Jain said continuing the prosecution would only compel the accused to undergo a prolonged criminal trial, despite the basis of the case no longer surviving. The complaints had alleged that the Maggi samples contained lead beyond the permissible limit of 2.5 parts per million and that the product was misbranded for carrying a "No added MSG" label.

The Food Safety Department had traced the supply chain to distributor Dhingra Brothers and manufacturer Nestlé India, before filing complaints under the Food Safety and Standards Act against retailers, distributors and company representatives. Trial courts had summoned the accused, and their discharge pleas were later rejected.

The High Court, however, noted that the Supreme Court had directed the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, to re-examine the samples. The apex court later held that the CFTRI findings would form the basis of proceedings before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which concluded there was no evidence that Maggi noodles were unsafe and accepted the referral laboratory reports as conclusive.

Observing that the present prosecution arose from the same nationwide sampling exercise conducted in May 2015, Justice Jain said the prosecution relied on no independent evidence beyond the original food analyst reports, whose evidentiary basis had since been undermined. The court, therefore, quashed the criminal proceedings against the retailers.